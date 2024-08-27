High School

Vote: South Alabama high school football Player of the Week (8/27/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance from the opening weekend of high school football in South Alabama

Carver's TJRussell (9) passes against Vestavia Hills during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday August 23, 2024. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Alabama high school football is off to a great start and we're tracking all of the great performance from across the state each week. Here is this week's list of top performers from South Alabama and we invite you to help determine which performance was best by voting in our Player of the Week poll.

Who had the best performance? You get to decide by casting your vote our the poll below.

KJ Lacey, Saraland

Lacey threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns for his Spartans in a 35-27 win over #1 in 4A Jackson Aggies. Lacey is a Texas commit and consensus four star.

Gunner Rivers, St. Michael

Rivers, the son of retired NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers, threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-10 victory over Bayside Academy. Rivers is expected to be a top prospect once he becomes an upperclassman. 

Myles Johnson, TR Miller

Johnson ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Reeltown alongside making eight tackles on defense. Johnson is currently committed to Florida and is listed as a three star by most recruiting services. 

Anthony Rogers, Carver Montgomery

Rogers had a total of 160 yards in his debut with the Wolverines as they got the 41-19 victory over Vestavia Hills. Rogers is currently committed to Alabama and is listed as a four star by most recruiting services. 

Brock Bradley, Spain Park

Bradley threw for five touchdowns and 243 yards in a 38-7 win over Sparkman. Bradley is listed as a three star in the class of 2026 and is currently committed to Clemson.

TJ Russell, Carver Montgomery

Russell threw for 21 of 28 passes for 268 yards and three touchdown passes in the Wolverines victory over Vestavia Hills. Russell is listed as a three star according to 247Sports and currently holds offers from Central Michigan, Georgia Southern, and other schools.

Tremell Washington, Pleasant Grove

Grove had 209 receiving yards on ten catches and one touchdown in a loss to 38-35 loss to McAdory. Washington is currently committed to Tuskegee University. 

Published
TP Hammock is a sportswriter born and raised in Montgomery Alabama. He has been covering the state of Alabama with the Alabama High School Football Historic Society (AHSFHS) since last 2023, but has followed Alabama high school football since he was a kid. He also covers college football and freelances for The Plainsman and other publications. He began contributing High School on SI for SBLive Sports in 2024.

