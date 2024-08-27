Vote: South Alabama high school football Player of the Week (8/27/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football is off to a great start and we're tracking all of the great performance from across the state each week. Here is this week's list of top performers from South Alabama and we invite you to help determine which performance was best by voting in our Player of the Week poll.
Who had the best performance? You get to decide by casting your vote our the poll below.
KJ Lacey, Saraland
Lacey threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns for his Spartans in a 35-27 win over #1 in 4A Jackson Aggies. Lacey is a Texas commit and consensus four star.
Gunner Rivers, St. Michael
Rivers, the son of retired NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers, threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-10 victory over Bayside Academy. Rivers is expected to be a top prospect once he becomes an upperclassman.
Myles Johnson, TR Miller
Johnson ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Reeltown alongside making eight tackles on defense. Johnson is currently committed to Florida and is listed as a three star by most recruiting services.
Anthony Rogers, Carver Montgomery
Rogers had a total of 160 yards in his debut with the Wolverines as they got the 41-19 victory over Vestavia Hills. Rogers is currently committed to Alabama and is listed as a four star by most recruiting services.
Brock Bradley, Spain Park
Bradley threw for five touchdowns and 243 yards in a 38-7 win over Sparkman. Bradley is listed as a three star in the class of 2026 and is currently committed to Clemson.
TJ Russell, Carver Montgomery
Russell threw for 21 of 28 passes for 268 yards and three touchdown passes in the Wolverines victory over Vestavia Hills. Russell is listed as a three star according to 247Sports and currently holds offers from Central Michigan, Georgia Southern, and other schools.
Tremell Washington, Pleasant Grove
Grove had 209 receiving yards on ten catches and one touchdown in a loss to 38-35 loss to McAdory. Washington is currently committed to Tuskegee University.