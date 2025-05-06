Vote: Who is the Alabama high school softball player of the week? (5/5/2025)
The high school softball playoffs have begun in Alabama, and it was an exciting first week that featured some terrific games and players. Before the regional playoffs take the spotlight this week, it is time to recognize the softball player of the week nominees from last week's action. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Alabama softball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll
Voting will close on May 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Jayde Palmer, Orange Beach
In back-to-back wins over Satsuma, Palmer finished with four hits, one home run, two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone
In the 16-0 win over St. John Paul II and the 13-2 win over Westminster Christian Academy, Bethune finished with four hits, two home runs, one triple, nine RBIs and three runs scored.
Emily Needham, Saint James
In the lone win over Montgomery Academy and the back-to-back wins over Alabama Christian Academy, Needham pitched 10.2 innings combined allowed four hits, two runs, four walks with 21 strikeouts.
Ava Stanford, Saint James
In the wins over Alabama Christian Academy, Stanford finished with five hits, one home run, seven RBIs, three stolen bases and six runs scored. She also got on base once versus Montgomery Academy where she stole one base and scored once.
Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville
In three games last week, Goguts finished with four hits, three home runs, one double, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Ambrey Taylor, Curry
In the one win over Haleyville and the two wins over Hamilton, Taylor finished with six hits, three home runs, four RBIs, four stolen and seven runs scored.
Cataryna Schreiber, Madison Academy
In three wins last week, Schreiber finished with eight hits, two doubles and five RBIs. She also went 3-0 on the week. Schreiber pitched 16 combined innings allowing just three hits, one run, two walks with 35 strikeouts.
Payten Herron, Hackleburg
In the win over Phillips and the back-to-back wins over Lynn, Herron finished with five hits, two home runs, three RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored.
Lily Davenport, Wetumpka
In the back-to-back wins over Stanhope Elmore, Davenport finished with four hits, one home run, one double, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Caroline Jones, Northside
In the 10-0 and the 12-2 wins over John Carroll Catholic, Jones finished with three hits, two home runs, eight RBIs and two runs scored.
Anleigh Wood, Wicksburg
In three wins last week, Wood finished with seven hits, one triple, two doubles, nine RBIs and two runs scored.
Katie Lyn Kyle, West Limestone
In two games from the plate, Kyle finished with one hit, two RBIs and two runs scored. She also had one of the best pitching performances of the week versus Westminster Christian. She pitched a complete game allowing two hits, two runs, seven walks with 16 strikeouts.