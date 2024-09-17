Vote: Who should be High School on SI's North Alabama Football Player of the Week? (9/17/2024)
The 2024 Alabama high school football season continues to march forward and so does are quest to find the latest North Alabama High School Football Player of the Week.
Review this group of athletes and vote for the player you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Andre Russell of Woodlawn.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
MJ Gideon, James Clemens
Gideon had 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns in James Clemens 32-7 victory over Huntsville.
Layton Pohl, New Hope
Pohl went for six touchdowns in New Hope’s 48-24 win over Madison County on Friday. He went for 284 yards and five touchdowns on 19 attempts, also with two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Titan Partlow, West Morgan
Parlow threw for three touchdowns in West Morgan’s 48-0 victory over Priceville.
Trent Seaborn, Thompson
Thompaon went 11-16 for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns in Thompson’s victory over Oak Mountain. Seaborn is considered to be one of the top prospects in the Class of 2027.
Dimitri Howard, Carver Birmingham
Had ten catches for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Rams victory over Briarwood.
Noah Barber, Spring Garden
Barber threw for 150 yards on just 5 pass attempts in their victory over Woodville. Spring Garden looks to be a contender in Class 1A
Charlie Taaffe, Vestavia Hills
Taffe had 352 all purpose yards and 5 touchdowns went 11-17 passing for 191 yards and 2 TDs and had 18 carries for 162 yards in their 49-17 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. It was the Rebels first victory of the season.
Rhett Cofer, Corner
Cofer had 15 total tackles, including 2 TFL and a sack in Corner’s 22-8 victory over Ramsay
Damon Pope, Anniston
Pope had 174 total yards in the Bulldogs victory over Alexandria. Anniston outgained Alexandria 407 to 176 in their 40-16 win
Johnny Jackson, Bob Jones
Jackson went for 13-of-23 for 196 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in Bob Jones’ 50-23 win over Grissom