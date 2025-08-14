Titans vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
The No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, looks solid in his first preseason action for the Tennessee Titans, completing 5-of-8 passes for 67 yards. We'll see him again in the second preseason game when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons also dropped their first exhibition matchup, falling to the Detroit Lions when the game was called with time to play in the fourth quarter due to an injury to a member of the Lions.
Let's take a look at the odds and my prediction for this interconference preseason duel on Friday night.
Titans vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Titans -5.5 (-105)
- Falcons +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Titans -220
- Falcons +184
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-105)
- UNDER 38.5 (-115)
Titans vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 15
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Titans Record: 0-1
- Falcons Record: 0-1
Titans vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- Brian Callahan is 3-1 straight up and 1-3 against the spread in the preseason
- Raheem Morris is 5-11 straight up and 6-10 against the spread in the preseason
Titans vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
Raheem Morris has continued to prove that winning is of little importance to him in the preseason, keeping the majority of the starters on the sideline despite the rest of the league starting to opt for giving their starters reps. He's also just 6-10 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach in his career.
Meanwhile, Brian Callahan is expected to play his starters again in Week 2, and Cam Ward will likely play more snaps than he did in Week 1, making sure he's ready to go by the time the start of the regular season rolls around.
I'll lay the points with the Titans on Friday night.
Pick: Titans -5.5 (-105) via FanDuel
