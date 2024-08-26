Watch: Ohatchee wins Alabama high school football opener with a Hail Mary
With the two teams combining for well over 100 points, the season-opening Alabama high school football contest, last Friday, between Ohatchee and New Hope high schools figured to come down to the final play, but the finish was even more spectacular than those in attendance may have expected.
Capping a game-winning 88-yard drive in the final one minute, three seconds of the contest, Ohatchee Indians quarterback Jake Roberson unleashed a 37-yard Hail Mary pass with 4.2 seconds to play into the New Hope end zone.
As the high arching throw was approaching the end zone, just a few yards inside the right pylon, Ohatchee wide receiver Brayden Collins was to the left of a group of four players, which include two New Hope defenders and teammate Colby Hester. Unfortunately for the New Hope defenders, the football went over their outstretched arms as they leapt in an attempt to knock down the ball. While this was happening, Collins rolled behind the group and was able to get a hand on the football before catching his own deflection as he spun towards the sideline.
As soon as he realize what he had done, Collins sprinted towards his teammates who had already begun celebrating on the sideline adjacent to his game-winning grab.
The 147 points broke an Alabama high school football record for the most combined points scored in a regulation high school football game in the state, according to Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) records.
The only game in AHSAA history to produce more points came last year when Central-Hayneville defeated Billingsley, 78-72, in triple overtime. Ohatchee has not had a winning season since going 9-3 in 2021. The Indians have won just eight games since, including a 5-5 record last season.
Ohatchee will seek to carry that momentum forward when it hosts Locust Fork this Friday in Ohatchee.