3 Games to Watch During Week 7 of Alaska High School Football
It’s crazy to believe, but there are just two weeks left to the high school football season in Alaska. Fortunately, High School on SI Alaska will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
West Anchorage (6-0) at Bartlett (3-2), 5 p.m. Friday
The Eagles have run the table so far in the Cook Inlet Conference and could wrap up their second title in three years by beating the Golden Bears for the third consecutive season. Bartlett senior DL Deuce Alailefaleula (29 tackles, 9 for loss) is a Boise State commit.
Soldotna (6-0) at Lathrop (4-2), 8 p.m. Friday
These teams have met in each of the last five Division II finals, with Soldotna winning the past two years. Now, the Stars hit the road to face a Lathrop team fresh off a 40-24 loss to Palmer and needing a win to keep its hopes for a home playoff game alive.
Colony (2-4) at Juneau-Douglas (2-4), 7 p.m. Saturday
Three years ago, these teams met in the Division I title game, with Colony winning 14-7. The Knights went winless last year and enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak, while the Crimson Bears knocked off Dimond last week to keep their hopes of a home playoff game alive.