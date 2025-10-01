Love and High School Football In Alaska
Mrs. Chandler Coman. That has a beautiful ring to it. Just ask Layla Buzzard who will lovingly take on the new last name.
After helping lead Palmer High School to a Senior Night a 35-21 victory over Chugiak High School, lineman Chandler Coman posed for a photo with Layla in the end zone. He paused. He stepped back. He dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him.
The gasp from Layla said the rest.
“These last three years have been absolutely wonderful. I’ve loved every second of it. I would like to continue that journey with you. Will you marry me?”
She Said Yes!
Surrounded by close friends and family members, the proposal was the culmination of months of prepping and planning for the big moment. The two young lovebirds can thank the Future Farmers of America for their soaring romance. That’s where the two met three years ago and Coman serves as President of his chapter.
“The connection that I felt with her over the course of three years has been just absolutely amazing,” Coman said in a post proposal interview with KTUU. “I don’t want to let that go.”
Going For More Gold In The 49th State
With the engagement ring firmly fitted on Layla’s finger, her future hubby and his teammates have some business to finish as Coman and Palmer High School set their sights on another ring.
The Moose are competing for their first state title in three decades
Winners of their last six games and riding the praise of halfback Corbin Gerkin, the Palmer Moose (6-1) are on track to compete for their first championship in three decades as they prepare to face the Wasilla Warriors (0-7) on Friday to close out the 2025 regular season. Prior to Chandler’s sweet proposal to Layla and Palmer High School’s Senior night win, the school honored the 1995 Moose football state championship football team who celebrated the 30th anniversary of Palmer's first title in school history. The Moose beat Chugiak 12-7 to win the championship and finished their year undefeated.
With one game left in the regular season, Palmer hopes to close the season on a nine game win streak and join the 1995 Moose squad in claiming a state crown and hoisting a championship banner.
A marriage proposal and a chance to win another state football title for your school. That would be a true happy ending to this love story.