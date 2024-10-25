Vote: Who has been the best high school football player in Alaska so far in 2024?
Let’s take a closer look at some of the best players in high school football from the 2024 season in The Last Frontier State.
Our list includes some of the best in the state of Alaska and players who proved to be invaluable to their teams last season in making clutch plays in crucial moments of the game and helping lift their club to victory.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the top player for this 2024 Alaska high school football season.
Voting closes on November 30th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Cole Yarrington, QB, South Anchorage
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior quarterback has been one of the state's best passers this season, with Yarrington completed 132-of-248 passes for 1,952 yards and 20 touchdowns. Yarrington has rushed for 346 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Landon Drumm, ATH, South Anchorage
The Wolverines' do-everything dynamo has put up some strong numbers this season, hauling in 52 passes for 929 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. On defense, Drumm has made 61 total tackles and picked off a pass.
Cayden Pili, QB, Dimond
Pili, a dual-threat quarterback for Dimond, has been arguably the best player this season bar none. The junior has accounted for 38 total touchdowns along with compiling 2,489 yards. Pili has also made 37 tackles on defense.
Devin Emmett, QB, Lathrop
Emmett has been one of Alaska's top quarterbacks all throughout the 2024 campaign, completing 74-of-152 passes for 1,196 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Oschaun Easaw, RB, Lathrop
Standing right next to Emmett is Easaw at running back, with the senior rusher touting the rock 246 times for 1,814 yards and score 22 touchdowns.
Patrick Melvin, RB, North Pole
The junior running back has run the ball strong this season, with Melvin carrying the ball 134 times for 892 yards and eight touchdowns.
Zephaniah Sailele, ATH, West Anchorage
Sailele has been one of the state's top running backs statistically all season long, with the senior rushing for 1,291 yards on 207 attempts and scored 12 touchdowns.
Gage Hayes, LB/OL, Houston
Not many linebackers have played like Hayes has this season for Houston, totaling 95 tackles, 38 going for loss and 10 sacks.
Nolan Farr, LB, Eagle River
Rated a 3-star linebacker by 247Sports, Farr has offers from Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis College and Western Colorado. Farr this season has compiled 57 total tackles, five for a loss and two sacks.
Andre Jameson, ATH, Bartlett
Jameson has shown the ability to produce at any position on the field he's put at. This season the athlete has rushed for 347 yards and scored four touchdowns. The senior also has an offer from Eastern New Mexico.
