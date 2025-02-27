Vote: Who Is The 2024 Alaska high school girls flag football Player Of The Year?
Is it time to think about who the Players of the Year is around the state? During the regular season, the Last Frontier's best players have been on display and showing just why they could be the state's top star from the 2024 campaign.
We’ve selected 10 girls flag football players from this season that we believe have stood out through the regular season and playoffs. With the state championships well behind us, we look ahead at who was the best.
Who do you think was the Alaska Girls Flag Football Player of the Year? Chime in, throw a name at us you think is deserving or just vote away in our poll below.
Voting concludes March 16, at 11:59 p.m.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Jillian Preston, QB, South Anchorage
The 5-foot-4 quarterback was among the best in the state throwing the rock, completing 219-of-369 passes for 2,726 yards and 40 touchdowns. Also rushed for 200 yards and four scores.
Ariel Misa, QB, West Anchorage
Misa was impressive for West Anchorage this past season as the 5-foot-7 quarterback completed 135-of-264 passes for 2,336 yards and 29 touchdowns. Also rushed for 128 yards and five scores.
Nora Simon, ATH, Service
No running back had more yards on the ground than Nora in 2024. The tailback carried the ball 192 times for 2,242 yards (118 yards per game) and scored 24 touchdowns. Added 20 catches for 344 yards and two scores. On defense she made 120 flag pulls.
Jade Skipps, ATH, North Pole
Hard to ignore the kind of season that Skipps had as it was an all-around kind of year for the sophomore. Skipps on offense rushed for 2,110 yards on 170 attempts, scoring 17 touchdowns. On defense, she tallied 54 flag pulls, 11 sacks and two picks.
Raighen Wendler, ATH, Chigiak
When it came down to having a season on both sides of the ball, Wendler could be compared to just about anyone. The senior totaled 1,152 all-purpose yards, 16 touchdowns and on defense added 74 flag pulls, three sacks and three interceptions.
