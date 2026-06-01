Congratulations to New Berlin Eisenhower junior Alex Michna for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Baseball's Top Outfielder of 2026.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 15 talented players from throughout the state May 22-May 29), the New Berlin Eisenhower standout came out on top.

The All-Woodland Conference (West Division) first-team selection helped lead the Lions to a league title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 24-5 overall record.

Michna earned 53% of the vote to take top honors, Muskego senior Ben Kuglitsch was second (21%), Kenosha St. Joseph senior Dominic Santarelli placed third (9%), Whitefish Bay senior Charlie McIntyre took fourth (6%), and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln senior Gage Honeyager was fifth (3%).

Other nominees included:

John Arnold, Sussex Hamilton, senior

The PrepBaseballReport.com all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a Greater Metro Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 22-9 overall record.

Cam Glusick, Sun Prairie East, junior

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association third-team all-state selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a Big Eight Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-8 overall record.

Luke Hartz, Johnson Creek, senior

The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Johnson Creek to a Trailways Conference (South Division) title, a WIAA Division 4 state championship, and a 24-6 overall record.

Ira Hilbelink, Cedar Grove-Belgium, junior

The PrepBaseballReport.com third-team all-state selection helped lead Cedar Grove-Belgium to a league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 21-5 overall record.

Gage Honeyager, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, senior

The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Wisconsin Rapids to a second-place finish in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals, and a 13-11 overall record.

Ben Kuglitsch, Muskego, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Muskego to a second-place league finish, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 23-9 overall record.

Ezra Liggon, Madison Memorial, senior

The PrepBaseballReport.com all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Madison Memorial to a third-place league finish in the Big Eight Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 19-9 overall record.

Dawson Luther, Pittsville, senior

The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Pittsville to a share of the Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 22-8 overall record.

Charlie McIntyre, Whitefish Bay, senior

The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Whitefish Bay to a share of the North Shore Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 22-7 overall record.

Joe Meeter, Holmen, senior

The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Holmen to a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 16-10 overall record.

Matthew O' Grady, Badger, senior

The PrepBaseballReport.com first-team all-state selection helped lead Badger to a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state title game, and a 23-8 overall record.

Dominic Santarelli, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior

The WBCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Kenosha St. Joseph to a Metro Classic Conference title, a WIAA Division 3 state championship, and a 24-7 overall record.

Dominick Walters, Franklin, senior

The PrepBaseballReport.com all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Franklin to a second-place finish in the Southeast East Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 21-6 overall record.

Ethan Westrate, Fall Creek, junior

The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Fall Creek to a share of the Cloverbelt Conference (West Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and an 18-9 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com