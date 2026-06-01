Alex Michna of New Berlin Eisenhower Voted Wisconsin High School Baseball's Top Outfielder of 2026
Congratulations to New Berlin Eisenhower junior Alex Michna for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Baseball's Top Outfielder of 2026.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 15 talented players from throughout the state May 22-May 29), the New Berlin Eisenhower standout came out on top.
The All-Woodland Conference (West Division) first-team selection helped lead the Lions to a league title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 24-5 overall record.
Michna earned 53% of the vote to take top honors, Muskego senior Ben Kuglitsch was second (21%), Kenosha St. Joseph senior Dominic Santarelli placed third (9%), Whitefish Bay senior Charlie McIntyre took fourth (6%), and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln senior Gage Honeyager was fifth (3%).
Other nominees included:
John Arnold, Sussex Hamilton, senior
The PrepBaseballReport.com all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a Greater Metro Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 22-9 overall record.
Cam Glusick, Sun Prairie East, junior
The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association third-team all-state selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a Big Eight Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-8 overall record.
Luke Hartz, Johnson Creek, senior
The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Johnson Creek to a Trailways Conference (South Division) title, a WIAA Division 4 state championship, and a 24-6 overall record.
Ira Hilbelink, Cedar Grove-Belgium, junior
The PrepBaseballReport.com third-team all-state selection helped lead Cedar Grove-Belgium to a league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 21-5 overall record.
Gage Honeyager, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, senior
The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Wisconsin Rapids to a second-place finish in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals, and a 13-11 overall record.
Ben Kuglitsch, Muskego, senior
The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Muskego to a second-place league finish, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 23-9 overall record.
Ezra Liggon, Madison Memorial, senior
The PrepBaseballReport.com all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Madison Memorial to a third-place league finish in the Big Eight Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 19-9 overall record.
Dawson Luther, Pittsville, senior
The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Pittsville to a share of the Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 22-8 overall record.
Charlie McIntyre, Whitefish Bay, senior
The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Whitefish Bay to a share of the North Shore Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 22-7 overall record.
Joe Meeter, Holmen, senior
The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Holmen to a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 16-10 overall record.
Matthew O' Grady, Badger, senior
The PrepBaseballReport.com first-team all-state selection helped lead Badger to a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state title game, and a 23-8 overall record.
Dominic Santarelli, Kenosha St. Joseph, senior
The WBCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Kenosha St. Joseph to a Metro Classic Conference title, a WIAA Division 3 state championship, and a 24-7 overall record.
Dominick Walters, Franklin, senior
The PrepBaseballReport.com all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Franklin to a second-place finish in the Southeast East Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 21-6 overall record.
Ethan Westrate, Fall Creek, junior
The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Fall Creek to a share of the Cloverbelt Conference (West Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and an 18-9 overall record.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.