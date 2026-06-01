Natalie Bromm of Fox Valley Lutheran Voted Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Outfielder of 2026

Congratulations to Fox Valley Lutheran senior Natalie Bromm on being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Softball's Top Outfielder of 2026.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 15 talented players from throughout the state May 24-May 31), the Fox Valley Lutheran standout came out on top.

The All-North Eastern Conference (NEC) first-team selection helped lead the Foxes to a league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 26-1 overall record.

Bromm earned 78% of the vote (5,113) to take top honors, Green Bay Preble senior Chloe Savage was second (14%), and Mineral Point senior Maddy Kabat placed third (4%). There were 6,537 votes registered in the week-long poll.

Other nominees included:

Paige Bodenheimer, Kaukauna, senior

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team all-state selection helped lead Kaukauna to a Fox Valley Association title, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 28-0 overall record.

Mya Dernbach, Almond-Bancroft, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Almond-Bancroft to a second-place finish in the Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division), a berth in the WIAA Divison 5 state championship game, and a 25-7 overall record.

Linnea Freer, Baldwin-Woodville, senior

The All-Middle Border Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Baldwin-Woodville to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 15-6 overall record.

Reese Heinrich, Muskego, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention helped lead Muskego to a second-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 21-6 overall record.

Maddy Kabat, Mineral Point, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Mineral Point to a share of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 24-6 overall record.

Jaydin Kiser, Waterford, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Waterford to a fifth-place finish in the Southern Lakes Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 12-15 overall record.

Keira Martin, Sun Prairie East, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference second-team selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a share of the league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 22-8 overall record.

Breanna Meracle, Watertown, junior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Watertown to a Badger Conference (Large Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-5 overall record.

Kaylie Moore, Grantsburg, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Grantsburg to a Lakeland Conference (West Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 20-5 overall record.

Jordan Roth, Stevens Point, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Stevens Point to a second-place finish in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 21-6 overall record.

Chloe Savage, Green Bay Preble, senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead Green Bay Preble to a Fox River Classic Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 27-1 overall record.

Lily Schultz, Laconia, junior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Laconia to a share of the Flyway Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and a 23-8 overall record.

Ava Serembiczky, Sussex Hamilton, sophomore

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a Greater Metro Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 26-4 overall record.

Shelby Spata, Columbus Catholic, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Columbus Catholic to a Cloverbelt Conference (East Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 5 sectional finals, and a 21-4 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com