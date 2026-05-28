Top 25 Wisconsin High School Softball State Rankings - May 28, 2026

With the regular season concluded and pressure-packed WIAA regional playoffs in full swing, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state softball rankings.

Considering the impressive talent, depth, and long-standing tradition of so many powerhouse programs competing within the WIAA's five respective divisions, it was an intriguing task narrowing the field of teams into an elite list of the state's best. Although several top-notch programs were ultimately left off the rankings, the legitimate contenders will fittingly rise to the top and make their presence known each week one meaningful victory at a time.

Green Bay Preble (23-1 in Division 1), Baldwin-Woodville (22-0 in Division 2), Lomira (22-3 in Division 3), Grantsburg (22-0 in Division 4), and Almond-Bancroft (23-1 in Division 5) currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.

Preble moves into the top spot following a hard-fought non-conference victory over No. 1-ranked Sussex Hamilton (2-0) to help cap a statement-making regular season with a 23-1 overall record.

The high-powered two-time defending Fox River Classic Conference champion Hornets (winners of the league title five of the last six years) are seeking to become the first Green Bay area public school to advance to the prestigious state tournament.

The top 10 teams in this week's rankings combined for a 225-14 overall record.

Note: The rankings were compiled using information from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) and Maxpreps.com.

1. Green Bay Preble (23-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The top-seeded Hornets extended their winning streak to 23 games following a non-conference victory over No. 1 Sussex Hamilton (2-0) and lost to Watertown (9-8) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Bay Port in a WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

2. Sussex Hamilton (24-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The top-seeded Chargers were riding the momentum of a 24-game winning streak but lost to No. 2 Green Bay Preble (2-0) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Oconomowoc in a WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

3. Muskego (23-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The top-seeded Warriors went 2-1 in their final three regular-season games including a loss to No. 1 Sussex Hamilton (10-7) and victories over Oconomowoc (12-1) and Arrowhead (8-4).

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Waukesha North in a WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

4. Baldwin-Woodville (21-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The top-seeded Blackhawks extended their winning streak to 21 games following a victory over ninth-seeded Black River Falls (11-1) in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals.

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Altoona in a WIAA D2 regional championship game (May 28).

5. Grantsburg (22-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The top-seeded Pirates extended their winning streak to 22 games with a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal victory over Glenwood City (10-0).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Shell Lake in WIAA D4 regional championship game (May 28).

6. Medford (23-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The top-seeded Raiders defeated eighth-seeded Ashland in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal (15-0).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Merrill in WIAA D2 regional championship game (May 28).

7. Waupun (23-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The fourth-seeded Warriors extended their winning streak to 14 games following a victory over 13th-seeded Appleton West in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal (18-0).

Next up: vs. fifth-seeded Oshkosh West in a WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

8. Lomira (22-3)

Previous ranking: 22

Note: The top-seeded Lions defeated eighth-seeded Berlin in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal (15-0).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Winnebago Lutheran in a WIAA D3 regional championship game (May 28).

9. Almond-Bancroft (23-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The top-seeded Eagles extended their winning streak to 16 games with a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal victory over ninth-seeded Reedsville (15-0).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Assumption in WIAA D5 regional championship game (May 28).

10. Fox Valley Lutheran (21-3)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The top-seeded Foxes defeated ninth-seeded Oconto Falls in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal (28-0).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Notre Dame Academy in a WIAA D2 regional championship game (May 28).

11. Seymour (21-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The third-seeded Thunder extended their winning streak to seven games following a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal victory over sixth-seeded Freedom (4-0).

Next up: vs. second-seeded Luxemburg-Casco in a WIAA D2 regional championship game (May 28).

12. Johnson Creek (23-4)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The top-seeded Bluejays defeated eighth-seeded Sheboygan Lutheran in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal (22-0).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Waterloo in a WIAA D4 regional championship game (May 28).

13. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (23-4)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The top-seeded Chargers defeated eighth-seeded Xavier in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal (14-0).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Nekoosa in a WIAA D3 regional championship game (May 28).

14. West Salem (21-3)

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The third-seeded Panthers extended their winning streak to three games following a victory over sixth-seeded Ellsworth in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal (9-0).

Next up: vs. second-seeded Somerset in a WIAA D2 regional championship game (May 28).

15. Hortonville (22-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The third-seeded Polar Bears defeated No. 14-seeded Green Bay West-East in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal (16-0).

Next up: vs. sixth-seeded D.C. Everest in a WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

16. Stevens Point (22-4)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The second-seeded Panthers extended their winning streak to seven games with the latest victory over Chippewa Falls (10-2).

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded De Pere in a WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

17. Denmark (24-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The top-seeded Vikings defeated eighth-seeded Little Chute in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal (15-0).

Next up: vs. fifth-seeded Two Rivers in a WIAA D2 regional championship game (May 28).

18. Mineral Point (23-4)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The top-seeded Pointers defeated eighth-seeded Parkview in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal (15-0).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Cuba City in a WIAA D4 regional championship game (May 28)

19. Mosinee (22-4)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The second-seeded Indians extended their winning streak to four games with a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal victory over seventh-seeded Lakeland (7-2).

Next up: vs. third-seeded Antigo in a WIAA D2 regional championship game (May 28).

20. Hartford (21-5)

Previous ranking: 25

Note: The second-seeded Orioles extended their winning streak to seven games with the latest victory over Oconomowoc (7-3).

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Homestead in a WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

21. Tomah (19-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The top-seeded Timberwolves extended their winning streak to three games with the latest victory over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (2-1).

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded River Falls in WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

22. Stanley-Boyd (19-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The top-seeded Orioles extended their winning streak to three games following a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal victory over eighth-seeded Neillsville-Granton (11-0).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Bloomer in a WIAA D3 regional championship game (May 28).

23. Waunakee (18-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The second-seeded Warriors extended their winning streak to two games with the latest victory over Brodhead (4-1).

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Edgewood in a WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

24. Sun Prairie East (18-5)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The top-seeded Cardinals extended their winning streak to seven games with the latest victory over Beaver Dam (8-7).

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded DeForest in a WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

25. Oak Creek (20-6)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The top-seeded Knights extended their winning streak to four games with the latest victory over Kettle Moraine (6-0).

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Burlington in a WIAA D1 regional championship game (May 28).

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com