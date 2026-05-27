Nevaeh Russell of Peshtigo Voted Wisconsin Softball's Top Shortstop of 2026

Congratulations to Peshtigo senior Nevaeh Russell for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Softball's Top Shortstop of 2026.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 15 talented players from throughout the state May 19-May 26), the Peshtigo standout came out on top.

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection and University of Wisconsin-Parkside recruit helped lead the Bulldogs to a sixth-place finish in the Packerland Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals, and a 14-6 overall record.

Russell earned 40% of the vote to take top honors, Hartford senior Lauren Voss was second (32%),Muskego junior Samantha Brunner placed third (13%), Slinger junior KJ Burkel took fourth (6%), and Wisconsin Lutheran junior Reese Grudzielanek was fifth (2%).

Other nominees included:

Amaya Brooks, Brillion, senior

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Brillion to a share of the Eastern Wisconsin Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, and a 21-4 overall record.

Samantha Brunner, Muskego, junior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention helped lead Muskego to a second-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 21-6 overall record.

KJ Burkel, Slinger, junior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Slinger to a fourth-place finish in the North Shore Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and an 18-8 overall record.

Reese Grudzielanek, Wisconsin Lutheran, junior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Wisconsin Lutheran to the Woodland Conference (West Division) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 21-2 overall record.

Sophie Hermus, Kimberly, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Kimberly to a third-place finish in the Fox Valley Association, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals and an 18-10 overall record.

Taelyn Jirschele, Mosinee, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Mosinee to the Great Northern Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 20-7 overall record.

Emma Julka, Beaver Dam, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Beaver Dam to third-place finish in the Badger Conference (Large Division, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 16-11 overall record.

Austyn Kinch, Mineral Point, sophomore

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Mineral Point to a share of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 24-6 overall record.

Aubrey Maurer, Laconia, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Laconia to a share of the Flyway Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and a 23-8 overall record.

Allison Now, North Fond du Lac, senior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention helped lead North Fond du Lac to a fifth-place finish in the Flyway Conference and a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals.

Raivyn Rabideau, Kaukauna, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association honorable mention selection helped lead Kaukauna to the Fox Valley Association title, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 28-0 overall record.

Carsyn Ramaker, Belmont, junior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Belmont to a share of the Six Rivers Conference title, a WIAA Division 5 state championship, and a 26-3 overall record.

Rory Salvesen, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Wittenberg-Birnamwood to third place in the Central Wisconsin Conference (East Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals, and an 18-10 overall record.

Lauren Voss, Hartford, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Hartford to a North Shore Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 22-6 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com