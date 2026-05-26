Ian Kawczynski of Catholic Memorial Voted Wisconsin's Top Shortstop of 2026
Congratulations to Catholic Memorial senior Ian Kawczynski for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Baseball's Top Shortstop of 2026.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 15 talented players from throughout the state May 18-May 25), the Catholic Memorial standout came out on top.
Kawczynski, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recruit, helped lead Catholic Memorial to a fifth-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference and a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals.
Kawczynski earned 53% of the vote to take top honors, Hartford senior Aidan Kolb was second (28%), Hudson senior Jace Mataczynski placed third (5%), Eau Claire Memorial senior Ian Bauer took fourth (3%) with Muskego senior Kyle Rogosienski and Slinger senior Grady Chvosta each tying for fifth (2%).
Other nominees included:
Ian Bauer, Eau Claire Memorial, senior
The All-Big Rivers Conference second-team selection helped lead Eau Claire Memorial to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals, and a 12-12 overall record.
Diesel Bosdeck, Kewaunee, sophomore
The All-Packerland Conference first-team selection helped lead Kewaunee to a league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state title game, and an 18-6 overall record.
Grady Chvosta, Slinger, senior
The All-North Shore Conference second-team selection helped lead Slinger to a share of the league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 21-7 overall record.
Charlie Fitzke, Milton, senior
The All-Badger Conference (Large Division) second-team selection helped lead Milton to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 20-8 overall record.
Aidan Kolb, Hartford, senior
The All-North Shore Conference first-team selection helped lead Hartford to a share of the league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 22-8 overall record.
Mack Krause, Neenah, senior
The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection and All-Fox Valley Association first-team choice helped lead Neenah to a seventh-place league finish and berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals.
Jace Mataczynski, Hudson, senior
The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Hudson to a share of the Big Rivers Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 22-7 overall record.
Owen McLellan, Shorewood, senior
The All-Woodland Conference (East Division) first-team selection helped lead Shorewood to third place in the league, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals, and an 18-8 overall record.
Cal Moreau, Monona Grove, senior
The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Monona Grove to third place in the Badger Conference (Large Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 22-8 overall record.
Kyle Rogosienski, Muskego, junior
The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection helped lead Muskego to a second-place league finish, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 23-9 overall record.
Chance Ruby, Wilmot, senior
The WBCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Wilmot to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals, and an 11-15 overall record.
Chase Rudolph, River Falls, senior
The All-Big Rivers Conference first-team selection helped lead River Falls to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 14-10 overall record.
Matthew Schoenfeldt, Whitefish Bay, senior
The All-North Shore Conference second-team selection helped lead Whitefish Bay to a share of the league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 22-7 overall record.
Van Volger, Sun Prairie East, senior
The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-8 overall record.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
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Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.