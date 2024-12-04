Alijah Arenas explains why he reclassified to 2025 (video interview)
CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA - Alijah Arenas' recruitment is about to ramp up.
The 5-star high school basketball prospect from Chatsworth High in Los Angeles, Calif. has reclassified from the class of 2026 to 2025. Translation: he came into the year as a junior, now he's a senior.
Arenas is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, who shared the news of Alijah's reclass on an NBA Watch Party stream.
"We're reclassing up right now. I think they just approved it today," Gilbert said. "This is his senior year now."
The news of Alijah being a 2025 prospect spread like wildfire, but no initial reports were able to include Alijah's thoughts on the reclass. High School on SI stopped by Chatsworth High's basketball practice to chat with Alijah about the decision.
Arenas has 17 offers, according to 247Sports, including Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Texas, UCLA, Arizona State, Cal and Xavier.
FULL INTERVIEW
BEST NUGGETS
When asked if he had a narrowed list of colleges, or even a 'dream school growing up?
Arenas: "I don't have a dream school ... I haven't discovered that (list of schools) yet, but really looking into it ... I'll narrow things down the further we get into 2025."
How do you navigate your recruitment happening at a faster rate now that you've reclassed?
Arenas: "I'm excited. I'm ready for it. I know what I'm expecting.
What are you looking for in a college program?
"I want to know what the program is doing to motivate (its players) to want to win. If I find that, I enjoy that and really love that, then I'll want to hop on board and see if we can win."
