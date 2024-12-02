Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball rankings (12/2/2024)
The latest High School on SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of December 2, 2024.
The top three stay intact ... La Mirada and Heritage Christian rise ... Etiwanda and Corona Centennial fall out ... Campbell Hall and Mira Costa join the fold.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 2
1. St. John Bosco (5-0)
Brandon McCoy, Christian Collins, Elzie Harrington, Chris Komin, Howie Wu ... this team is loaded.
2. Harvard-Westlake (4-0)
Nik Khamenia is on triple-double watch each time HW plays.
3. Eastvale Roosevelt (4-1)
Brayden Burries dropped 47 points in a win over Orange Vista.
4. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (4-0)
No Tyran Stokes, no problem. Lino Mark and Zach White leading the way until Stokes comes back from injury (wrist).
5. Santa Margarita (4-0)
Kaiden Bailey's perimeter talents take the Eagles to the next level.
6. JSerra (1-2)
Talented and big. The Lions drop a few games out of state, but will likely go on a tear when they get back to California.
7. La Mirada (7-1)
Gene Roebuck and Julian 'Manu' Gomez have the Matadores looking more and more like an Open Division team.
8. Sierra Canyon (4-1)
The Trailblazers are a mixed bag of talent, but PG Gavin Hightower provides stability.
9. Redondo Union (4-0)
Sea Hawks are rolling with Hudson Mayes, SJ Madison and Chris Sanders.
10. Heritage Christian (5-0)
Tae Simmons and Dillan Shaw are among the state's best duo.
11. Mater Dei (2-1)
Gary McKnight gets win 1,275 to tie Morgan Wootten of DeMatha for all-time wins. He can move into sole second with a win at San Juan Hills this week.
12. Damien (5-1)
Damien's only loss is to La Mirada. Big man Nate Garcia is a force down low.
13. St. Pius (4-1)
Warriors come up short against Sierra Canyon and will see St. John Bosco this coming week. Coach Donte Archie is testing his team.
14. Los Alamitos (4-1)
Griffins only loss comes to a good Carlsbad team from San Diego.
15. Inglewood (3-2)
Parker Jefferson, a Minnesota commit, holding down the fort until Jason Crowe Jr. is cleared to play.
16. Long Beach Poly (2-1)
Jackrabbits, led by Jovani Ruff, have a big test against Sierra Canyon at Redondo Union Wednesday night.
17. Rolling Hills Prep (7-0)
Mateo Trujillo was named San Gabriel Tournament MVP after notching 12 points and 16 assists in the Huskies' tournament final victory.
18. Anaheim Canyon (3-2)
Brandon Benjamin is averaging 33 points per game.
19. Bishop Montgomery (4-0)
Coach Doug Mitchell picked up career-win 800 recently, making him No. 15 all-time in California.
20. St. Anthony (3-0)
Aman Haynes leading the way for the Saints.
21. Crespi (5-2)
Celts are getting better with a very young team led by senior Peyton White.
22. Campbell Hall (3-0)
Isaiah Johnson has scored 40 points in two of the Vikings' three victories. Colorado commit.
23. Mira Costa (6-0)
Hot start including a quality win over Rancho Cucamonga.
24. Pasadena (1-0)
Josh Irving is like a high school version of Victor Wembanyama.
25. Rancho Cucamonga (3-2)
Aaron Glass is one of the best point guards in California.
BUBBLE TEAMS
Crean Lutheran (3-0): Sophomore Hunter Caplan is lighting up from downtown. Saints need a quality win to crack the Top 25.
Windward (3-0): Good wins over Rancho Christian and Mayfair.
La Habra (6-1): Highlanders' only loss is to Damien. Acen Jimenez is one of SoCal's top PGs.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
