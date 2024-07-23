5 games to watch in the 2024 Arizona high school football season
We are exactly one month away from the start of the 2024 Arizona high school football season and it's time to start talking about which matchups stand out on the regular season schedule.
Whether it is a battle between two heated rivals, a showdown between champions in different classes, or a state title rematch, there are always a few games you can't help but circle on your calendar when looking ahead to the upcoming season.
You can pick out your own must-see games with schedules for all teams in every AIA classification on SBLive Arizona, but here is a look at five games that get us excited for the 2024 Arizona high school football season.
1. Centennial at Saguaro - October 4
Centennial (Open Division) was one step away from winning a state championship last year while Saguaro (Class 6A) went on to win its respective state title.
These two met in September last year with Centennial winning 31-17 at home.
Featuring two of the four teams in Arizona's two biggest state championships games last year, this game should be a fun one to watch.
2. Liberty at Chandler - October 4
Liberty finished the 2023 season as the top team in the state but the Lions have their hands full come October when they travel to Chandler to face a team hungry for vengeance after the Wolves were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs a year ago.
Liberty and Chandler were ranked No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, in SBLive Arizona's final 2023 rankings prior to the postseason.
3. Basha at Chandler - October 25
Basha was ranked No. 3 in the 2023 final rankings but the Bears were unable to get past Centennial in the Open Division semifinals.
Chandler and Basha have plenty of history, and this is a rivalry that continues to get better.
It came down to the wire when these two met last year, but Basha escaped with a 47-42 win at home.
This season it will be the Wolves that have the home field advantage.
Liberty at Saguaro - October 25
Liberty (Open Division) and Saguaro (Class 6A) both won their respective state titles last year, but the Lions were crowned the best team in the state after taking home the hardware in Arizona's most competitive division.
Liberty routed the Sabercats 31-3 when the two met last October, so look for Saguaro to come into this one with an extra chip on its shoulder.
5. Liberty at Centennial - November 8
Shoutout to whoever makes up the Arizona high school football schedules for saving the best for last.
Liberty defeated Centennial 33-21 in last year's Open Division state championship, and this will be the first time these two teams see each other since that day.
A state championship rematch on the final day of the regular season. What more could you want?
