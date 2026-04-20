AIA Reverses Decision, lifts Coolidge Athletics Probation Following Review

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) revisited the Coolidge high school athletic department’s probation, and a decision was made following review.

Coolidge superintendent Dawn Dee Hodge said in a letter Monday afternoon that the AIA has adjusted the school’s status from probation to warning.

“This is an important step forward and means our student-athletes are eligible for postseason play if they qualify,” Hodge added.

The move comes after a months-long process of back-and-forth decisions. In February, the AIA executive board voted to uphold Coolidge’s probationary status following accusations of racial remarks and fans spitting on Chinle High School players at a boys basketball playoff game.

Following the Bears’ win over Chinle, Coolidge fans were seen on video verbally yelling toward Chinle players and fans. The AIA reviewed a live YouTube feed of the game, which led to the Coolidge athletic department being placed on probation following an investigation.

“We will not tolerate any type of racial or discriminatory behavior,” AIA executive director Jim Dean said via The Arizona Republic in February. “There is no place in this world for the allegations that were made.”

The probation barred all of Coolidge’s sports teams from competing in the postseason for a year.

Less than a day later, an Arizona judge signed a temporary restraining order (TRO) that blocked AIA’s decision to place Coolidge boys basketball on probation, who were in a playoff run at the time.

The judge’s ruling allowed the Bears’ basketball team to compete in the AIA Class 3A semifinals on Feb. 28. Coolidge went on to beat Snowflake by a 62-48 score in the semis, but lost 52-41 to Palo Verde in the championship game on March 5.

The Bears capped their season with a 26-8 record.

Hodge noted that while Coolidge school officials find the outcome encouraging, Hodge added that it is “also clear that our work is not finished.”

“We will remain on warning for the next year,” Hodge said. “During this time, expectations for conduct at all events must be met without exception. Any inappropriate behavior by coaches, athletes or spectators could result in a return (to probation).”

Hodge and school officials are asking for full support from the Coolidge community, noting that attending a Bears’ sporting event “comes with responsibility.”

“Our athletic events should reflect the pride we have in our schools and community,” Hodge added. “This will require a shared commitment from students, families, staff and community members to uphold these standards consistently.”

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