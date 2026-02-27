Judge Signs Injunction to Reinstate Coolidge into 3A Semifinals
An Arizona judge has signed a temporary restraining order blocking the Arizona Interscholastic Association's decision to place the Coolidge High School boys basketball team on probation, allowing the Bears' boys basketball team to be reinstated into the 3A Conference tournament. The order did not lift the probation on the Coolidge athletics department.
Court Order Followed the AIA's Decision to Uphold Its Original Disciplinary Action
The TRO comes less than 24 hours after the AIA Executive Board voted to uphold Coolidge's probationary status following accusations of racial remarks and fans spitting on Chinle High School players after a 3A playoff game Friday, Feb. 20. The probation barred all of the school's sports teams from competing in the postseason for a calendar year.
"On Friday morning, a Pinal County judge granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) in favor of Coolidge High School being reinstated into the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 3A boys basketball postseason bracket," the AIA released in a statement.
Coolidge Unified School District took to Facebook following the ruling by the judge and reminded fans about the importance of demonstrating sportsmanship for the semifinal matchup.
"All Coolidge fans need to display the utmost level of sportsmanship at all times," the statement read. "Any issues have the ability to cause more problems for CHS and all student athletes."
3A Championship Game Postponed
The ruling by the judge places Coolidge back into the 3A semifinals, where the Bears were initially scheduled to face off against Snowflake Friday at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Due to the timing of the TRO, the semifinal contest has been moved to Saturday, Feb. 28 at 3:45 p.m., the original scheduled time for the 3A championship game. The AIA said the 3A title game has been postponed.
"The 3A championship game has been postponed and the AIA will provide more information once it becomes available," the statement said.
Palo Verde Magnet, the No. 1 seed in the 3A Conference tournament, beat No. 4 Seton Catholic Friday morning at 9 a.m. Palo Verde will now await the winner of Coolidge-Snowflake for the championship.
A Wild Saga Stemming from Alleged Racial Remarks
The saga involving Coolidge began Friday, Feb. 20, following the Bears' win over Chinle in the 3A quarterfinals.
As Bears players and coaches shook hands with Chinle following their win, Coolidge fans were seen on video verbally yelling toward Chinle players and fans. At one point, it appeared a Coolidge fan spit toward Chinle players.
Reports from Chinle fans stated Coolidge fans directed discriminatory statements toward them and players.
AIA Executive Director Jim Dean said the investigation included reviewing a live feed of the game posted to YouTube. The replay of the game remains on YouTube as of Thursday evening.
“We will not tolerate any type of racial or discriminatory behavior,” Dean said via The Arizona Republic earlier in the week. “There is no place in this world for the allegations that were made, if they're true.”
According to Arizona State Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle, Chinle players were “taunted, called racially abusive names and spit on.”
Tsosie, who represents Chinle in the heart of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, was one of many individuals who filed complaints to the AIA. He said he had gathered video evidence from spectators.
“Our students and fans should not have to endure this kind of behavior and be made to feel unsafe at what is supposed to be a fun, exciting and positive experience,” Tsosie said in a statement released Saturday, Feb. 21.
As a result of an investigation by the AIA, which included reviewing the video, the Coolidge athletic department was place on probation.
"At an emergency appeals hearing on Thursday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board voted to uphold the 'Probation' status for Coolidge High School’s athletic department, which impacts all athletic teams," a statement from the AIA said Thursday. "Also in its vote, the Executive Board agreed to revisit the school’s 'Probation' status at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 20.
"Coolidge will follow a corrective action plan that AIA administration will monitor between now and the April meeting."
Not The First Time A Judge Has Gotten Involved in Arizona
The AIA has had run-ins with judges in the past regarding decisions made against a school or programs.
In May 2024, the Williams Field boys volleyball team was disqualified from the 5A tournament following an investigation into college players attending and competing in an unsanctioned, in-season scrimmage with the Black Hawks. At the time, Williams Field was nationally ranked and the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
The forced forfeiture was made public just hours before the Black Hawks' first-round game against Sunrise Mountain. On May 7, four days later, a Superior Court judge granted a temporary restraining order in favor of Williams Field, placing them back in the tournament.
The Black Hawks were forced to play two matches back-to-back due to timing of the tournament and the end of the school year. Williams Field won both and advanced to the title game where the Black Hawks knocked off Casteel in three sets.
However, the title was stripped and Casteel was named the 2024 5A Conference champion.