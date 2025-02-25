High School

Arizona (AIA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates; Matchups, game times (2/25/2025)

Page and Phoenix Country Day advance to the Class Copper state finals; Joseph City and Fort Thomas to meet in the 1A championship

Mitch Stephens

Mellennium Goodyear (Ariz.) senior Destiny Lunan versus nationally-ranked Ontario Christian at the Ionescu Showcase
Mellennium Goodyear (Ariz.) senior Destiny Lunan versus nationally-ranked Ontario Christian at the Ionescu Showcase / Photo: Dennis Lee

The Arizona (AIA) High School girls basketball playoffs are well underway with each of the eight brackets at varying spots.

AIA Coper Division playoff bracket

Semifinal scores

No. 5 Page 46, No. 8 Tuba City 41

No. 2 Phoenix Country Day 75, No. 6 Show Low 51

In the Copper Division, four teams have advanced all the way to the semfinals. What a round of upsets in the quarterfinals.

Play Pick 'Em to guess the winners.

Below are all the rest of the brackets with Pick 'Em link for every division.

AIA Division 1A playoff bracket
Pick 'Em

Semifinal scores

No. 1 Joseph City 64, No. 4 St. David 36

No. 2 Fort Thomas 50, No. 3 Montolion 37

AIA Division 2A playoff bracket
Pick 'Em

Quarterfinal scores

No. 1 Miami 59, No. 8 Tombstone 40

No. 4 St. Johnson 50, No. 5 Glendale Prep Academy 38

No. 6 Pima 64, No. 3 Fountain Hills 51

No. 7 Arizona Lutheran Academy 53, No. 2 San Carlos 48

AIA Division 3A playoff bracket
Pick 'Em

Quarterfinal scores

No. 1 Chinle 51, No. 8 Coolidge 29

No. 5 Payson 60, No. 13 Sabino 44

No. 3 Ganado 76, No. 6 Valley Christian 69

No. 2 Snowflake 59, No. 7 Monument Valley 51

AIA Open Division playoff bracket
Pick 'Em

Round 2 scores

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 64, Pueblo 33

No. 9 Valley Vista 61, No. 8 Kellis 48

No. 5 Pinnacle 59, No. 12 Catalina Foothills 32

No. 4 Mesquite 64, No. 13 Canyon View

No. 14 Desert Vista 42, No. 3 Gilbert 40

No. 6 Sunnyslope 61, No. 11 Hamilton 50

No. 7 Xavier College Prep 48, No. 10 O'Connor 39

No. 2 Millennium 63, No. 18 Campo Verde 42

AIA Division 4A playoff bracket
Pick 'Em

AIA Division 5A playoff bracket
Pick 'Em

AIA Division 6A playoff bracket
Pick 'Em

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/Arizona