Arizona (AIA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets updates; Matchups, game times (2/25/2025)
The Arizona (AIA) High School girls basketball playoffs are well underway with each of the eight brackets at varying spots.
AIA Coper Division playoff bracket
Semifinal scores
No. 5 Page 46, No. 8 Tuba City 41
No. 2 Phoenix Country Day 75, No. 6 Show Low 51
In the Copper Division, four teams have advanced all the way to the semfinals. What a round of upsets in the quarterfinals.
AIA Division 1A playoff bracket
Semifinal scores
No. 1 Joseph City 64, No. 4 St. David 36
No. 2 Fort Thomas 50, No. 3 Montolion 37
AIA Division 2A playoff bracket
Quarterfinal scores
No. 1 Miami 59, No. 8 Tombstone 40
No. 4 St. Johnson 50, No. 5 Glendale Prep Academy 38
No. 6 Pima 64, No. 3 Fountain Hills 51
No. 7 Arizona Lutheran Academy 53, No. 2 San Carlos 48
AIA Division 3A playoff bracket
Quarterfinal scores
No. 1 Chinle 51, No. 8 Coolidge 29
No. 5 Payson 60, No. 13 Sabino 44
No. 3 Ganado 76, No. 6 Valley Christian 69
No. 2 Snowflake 59, No. 7 Monument Valley 51
AIA Open Division playoff bracket
Round 2 scores
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 64, Pueblo 33
No. 9 Valley Vista 61, No. 8 Kellis 48
No. 5 Pinnacle 59, No. 12 Catalina Foothills 32
No. 4 Mesquite 64, No. 13 Canyon View
No. 14 Desert Vista 42, No. 3 Gilbert 40
No. 6 Sunnyslope 61, No. 11 Hamilton 50
No. 7 Xavier College Prep 48, No. 10 O'Connor 39
No. 2 Millennium 63, No. 18 Campo Verde 42