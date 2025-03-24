Arizona high school football: Basha announces 2025 schedule
As spring practices for football programs all around the state of Arizona quickly approach, regular season schedules for the fall are starting to roll out and High School On SI is here to share those.
The Basha Bears, who have won six regional championships and were the 2022 Open Division State Champions, are back and ready to run things back in 2025, coming up just short of winning another state title game last season after falling to Liberty. The Bears have won 10 or more games in every season since 2021 and not lost a league game game since 2020.
The program has churned out top-tier talent, most recently current Washington quarterback, Demond Williams. After coming off of a 9-1 regular season where their only loss was to Southern California power Mission Viejo, the Bears have are challenging themselves with some tough opponents in 2025, facing powerhouses such as California's Orange Lutheran and Arizona Conference 6A semifinalists from last season, Brophy Prep.
Orange Lutheran plays in arguably the toughest league in California, one that contains perennial national championship contenders Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, while Brophy Prep is coming off of a Arizona Conference 6A state semifinal run.
Below is the Bears' regular season schedule for the 2025 season. All games will kick off at 7 p.m. local time.
2025 Basha Bears Football Schedule
Aug. 28: at Brophy Prep
Sept. 5: vs. Orange Lutheran
Sept. 12: at Williams Field
Sept 19: at Mountain View Mesa
Sept. 26: vs. Queen Creek
Oct. 3: at Westwood
Oct. 17: vs. Salpointe Catholic
Oct. 24: vs. Hamilton
Oct. 31: vs. Mesa
Nov. 7: at Perry