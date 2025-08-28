Arizona High School Football Coach Given Lengthy Suspension
The head football coach at Phoenix North High School in Arizona has been handed a lengthy suspension following an automobile accident over the summer.
The Arizona Republic is reporting that Mark Mejia has been suspended by the school for two years. He originally received a five-year suspension, but had it reduced after appealing to the Phoenix Union High School District Governing Board.
Mejia was taking a group of high school players to a summer 7-on-7 tournament when the vehicle struck another car in the back. The vehicle that was hit was also en route to the same tournament.
Finding out that they were all heading to the same final destination, plans were made to meet up and exchange information for the incident. Local authorities were not notified at the scene of the accident.
“They were going to the same tournament,” Mejia said. “They said, ‘hey, let’s just get to the tournament and we’ll exchange information. They got there. It’s a Saturday. The parents said, ‘hey, the kids are fine, let’s just play football.’
“We played. We’ll take care of this on Monday.”
Head Football Coach Suspended for Not Reporting Auto Incident
The suspension for Mejia came about because the incident was never reported to the school. He also took full blame for the incident, saying, “I was the only one on the bus driving.”
Phoenix North finished the 2024 season 3-7 overall. They will open the season against Paradise Valley with baseball head coach A.J. Liebau leading in place of Mejia.