Arizona High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arizona high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arizona Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Basha.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arizona high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
AIA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. St. David (5-0)
2. Superior (4-1)
3. Ray (4-1)
4. Valley Union (3-2)
5. Williams (3-2)
6. Mohave Accelerated (3-2)
7. El Capitan (0-1)
8. Mayer (1-3)
9. Cicero Prep Academy (2-3)
10. San Manuel (1-4)
AIA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Veritas Prep (4-0)
2. Phoenix Christian (5-0)
3. Scottsdale Christian Academy (5-0)
4. Arizona Lutheran Academy (4-1)
5. Willcox (4-1)
6. San Tan Charter (4-1)
7. Trivium Prep (4-1)
8. Chino Valley (4-1)
9. Camp Verde (4-1)
10. St. Johns (4-1)
11. San Carlos (3-1)
12. Globe (3-2)
13. Tanque Verde (3-2)
14. Parker (3-1)
15. Chandler Prep (3-2)
16. Benson (3-2)
17. Glendale Prep Academy (3-2)
18. Santa Cruz Valley (3-2)
19. Alchesay (4-1)
20. Morenci (3-2)
21. Mountainside (3-2)
22. Scottsdale Prep (2-3)
23. Bourgade Catholic (3-2)
24. Highland Prep (2-3)
25. Heritage Academy (3-2)
AIA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Valley Christian (5-0)
2. Benjamin Franklin (5-0)
3. Gilbert Christian (5-0)
4. Show Low (4-1)
5. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (5-0)
6. Payson (5-0)
7. Sabino (3-2)
8. Round Valley (4-1)
9. Page (3-2)
10. Blue Ridge (3-2)
11. Thatcher (3-1)
12. Ganado (4-1)
13. American Leadership Academy - Ironwood (1-0)
14. Odyssey Institute (3-2)
15. Crismon (2-3)
16. Coolidge (3-2)
17. Seton Catholic (2-3)
18. Dysart (2-3)
19. American Leadership Academy - Mesa North (2-3)
20. River Valley (2-3)
21. Shadow Mountain (3-2)
22. Chinle (3-2)
23. Kingman (2-3)
24. Florence (1-4)
25. Safford (1-4)
AIA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Snowflake (4-0)
2. Marcos de Niza (4-0)
3. St. Mary's (4-0)
4. Arcadia (4-0)
5. Combs (4-0)
6. Lake Havasu (3-1)
7. Sierra Linda (4-0)
8. Youngker (4-0)
9. Estrella Foothills (4-0)
10. Mohave (3-1)
11. Lee Williams (3-1)
12. Eastmark (3-1)
13. Thunderbird (5-0)
14. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills (3-1)
15. Coconino (2-2)
16. Douglas (3-1)
17. Cibola (2-1)
18. Gila Ridge (3-1)
19. Sahuaro (3-1)
20. Deer Valley (3-1)
21. Tempe (3-1)
22. Bradshaw Mountain (2-2)
23. Rincon/University (2-2)
24. Mesquite (2-2)
25. Paradise Honors (2-2)
AIA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Desert Edge (4-0)
2. Horizon (4-0)
3. Arizona College Prep (4-0)
4. Desert View (4-0)
5. Flowing Wells (4-0)
6. Desert Mountain (3-1)
7. American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (3-1)
8. Cactus (3-1)
9. Campo Verde (3-1)
10. Buena (3-1)
11. Marana (3-1)
12. Willow Canyon (3-1)
13. Mountain Pointe (3-1)
14. Verrado (3-1)
15. Tolleson (3-1)
16. Sunnyside (3-1)
17. Millennium (3-1)
18. Cactus Shadows (2-2)
19. Canyon View (3-1)
20. Paradise Valley (3-1)
21. Sunnyslope (3-1)
22. Goldwater (2-1)
23. Gilbert (3-1)
24. Cienega (2-2)
25. Maricopa (2-2)
AIA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Basha (4-0)
2. Pinnacle (4-0)
3. Chandler (3-0)
4. Hamilton (4-0)
5. Liberty (3-1)
6. Red Mountain (4-0)
7. Higley (3-1)
8. Salpointe Catholic (3-1)
9. Centennial (3-1)
10. Brophy College Prep (2-2)
11. Williams Field (2-2)
12. Shadow Ridge (3-1)
13. Corona del Sol (2-2)
14. Queen Creek (3-1)
15. Perry (2-2)
16. Mesa (2-2)
17. Mountain View (2-2)
18. Saguaro (2-2)
19. Casteel (2-2)
20. Westwood (2-2)
21. Desert Vista (2-2)
22. O'Connor (1-3)
23. Highland (1-3)
24. Valley Vista (1-3)
25. American Leadership Academy (0-4)