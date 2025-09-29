Arizona High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arizona high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arizona Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Basha.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arizona high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
AIA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. St. David (6-0)
2. Ray (5-1)
3. Valley Union (3-2)
4. Superior (4-2)
5. Mohave Accelerated (4-2)
6. San Manuel (2-4)
7. Williams (3-3)
8. El Capitan (0-2)
9. Cicero Prep Academy (2-4)
10. Mayer (1-4)
AIA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Veritas Prep (5-0)
2. Phoenix Christian (6-0)
3. San Tan Charter (5-1)
4. Arizona Lutheran Academy (5-1)
5. Willcox (5-1)
6. St. Johns (5-1)
7. Scottsdale Christian Academy (5-1)
8. Camp Verde (5-1)
9. Tanque Verde (4-2)
10. Chandler Prep (4-2)
11. Parker (4-1)
12. Chino Valley (5-1)
13. Morenci (4-2)
14. Glendale Prep Academy (4-2)
15. Trivium Prep (4-2)
16. Mountainside (4-2)
17. Benson (3-3)
18. Santa Cruz Valley (3-3)
19. Tuba City (3-2)
20. Holbrook (4-2)
21. Globe (3-3)
22. Arete Prep (3-3)
23. Scottsdale Prep (2-4)
24. San Carlos (3-2)
25. Pima (2-4)
AIA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Benjamin Franklin (6-0)
2. Valley Christian (5-1)
3. Round Valley (5-1)
4. Gilbert Christian (6-0)
5. Show Low (5-1)
6. Thatcher (4-1)
7. Ganado (5-1)
8. Page (4-2)
9. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (5-1)
10. Blue Ridge (3-2)
11. Seton Catholic (3-3)
12. Payson (5-1)
13. Odyssey Institute (4-2)
14. Crismon (3-3)
15. River Valley (3-3)
16. Chinle (4-2)
17. American Leadership Academy - Ironwood (1-0)
18. Sabino (3-3)
19. Florence (2-4)
20. American Leadership Academy - Mesa North (2-4)
21. Shadow Mountain (3-3)
22. Coolidge (3-3)
23. Dysart (2-4)
24. Safford (2-4)
25. Kingman (2-4)
AIA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Snowflake (5-0)
2. Combs (5-0)
3. Arcadia (5-0)
4. Youngker (5-0)
5. Thunderbird (6-0)
6. Lake Havasu (4-1)
7. Eastmark (4-1)
8. Estrella Foothills (5-0)
9. Gila Ridge (4-1)
10. Sierra Linda (5-0)
11. Cibola (3-1)
12. Lee Williams (4-1)
13. Sahuaro (4-1)
14. St. Mary's (4-1)
15. Marcos de Niza (4-1)
16. Bradshaw Mountain (3-2)
17. Mohave (3-2)
18. Douglas (3-1)
19. Deer Valley (3-2)
20. Mesquite (3-2)
21. Prescott (3-2)
22. Paradise Honors (3-2)
23. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills (3-2)
24. Desert Sunrise (3-2)
25. Coconino (2-3)
AIA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Desert Edge (5-0)
2. Horizon (5-0)
3. Arizona College Prep (5-0)
4. Desert View (5-0)
5. American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (4-1)
6. Desert Mountain (4-1)
7. Cactus (4-1)
8. Flowing Wells (5-0)
9. Marana (4-1)
10. Campo Verde (4-1)
11. Sunnyside (4-1)
12. Canyon View (4-1)
13. Verrado (4-1)
14. Millennium (4-1)
15. Cactus Shadows (3-2)
16. Mountain View (3-2)
17. Tolleson (4-1)
18. Buena (3-2)
19. Mountain Pointe (3-2)
20. Sunnyslope (3-2)
21. Goldwater (2-1)
22. Sunrise Mountain (2-3)
23. Willow Canyon (3-2)
24. Casa Grande (3-2)
25. Paradise Valley (3-2)
AIA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Basha (5-0)
2. Chandler (4-0)
3. Hamilton (5-0)
4. Pinnacle (4-1)
5. Brophy College Prep (3-2)
6. Liberty (4-1)
7. Salpointe Catholic (4-1)
8. Williams Field (3-2)
9. Higley (3-2)
10. Red Mountain (4-1)
11. Mountain View (3-2)
12. Perry (3-2)
13. Casteel (3-2)
14. Centennial (3-2)
15. Queen Creek (3-2)
16. Highland (2-3)
17. Corona del Sol (2-3)
18. Westwood (3-2)
19. Shadow Ridge (3-2)
20. Saguaro (2-3)
21. Mesa (2-3)
22. American Leadership Academy (0-5)
23. Mountain Ridge (1-4)
24. O'Connor (1-4)
25. Desert Vista (2-3)