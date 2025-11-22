Arizona high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into the playoffs on Friday, November 21, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
American Leadership Academy 21, Perry 13
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 38, Arizona College Prep 20
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 28, Mohave 18
Arcadia 47, Marcos de Niza 21
Basha 33, Williams Field 10
Chandler 45, Brophy College Prep 34
Canyon View 38, Desert View 28
Casteel 39, Higley 34
Centennial 41, Mesa 39
Desert Mountain 13, Desert Edge 10
Gila Ridge 27, Coconino 0
Hamilton 35, Mountain View 27
Horizon 30, Marana 20
Liberty 48, Red Mountain 23
Mica Mountain 21, Snowflake 14
Salpointe Catholic 10, Pinnacle 7