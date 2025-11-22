High School

Arizona high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

Brady Twombly

Basha Bears runs with the ball during a game against the Hamilton Huskies at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025.
Basha Bears runs with the ball during a game against the Hamilton Huskies at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025.

The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into the playoffs on Friday, November 21, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

American Leadership Academy 21, Perry 13

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 38, Arizona College Prep 20

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 28, Mohave 18

Arcadia 47, Marcos de Niza 21

Basha 33, Williams Field 10

Chandler 45, Brophy College Prep 34

Canyon View 38, Desert View 28

Casteel 39, Higley 34

Centennial 41, Mesa 39

Desert Mountain 13, Desert Edge 10

Gila Ridge 27, Coconino 0

Hamilton 35, Mountain View 27

Horizon 30, Marana 20

Liberty 48, Red Mountain 23

Mica Mountain 21, Snowflake 14

Salpointe Catholic 10, Pinnacle 7

