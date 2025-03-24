Arizona high school football: Liberty announces 2025 schedule
With springtime nearly here, that means that the start of spring practices for football programs all around Arizona is quickly approaching. Schedules for the 2025 regular season are starting to roll out as well, with High School On SI sharing them as they get revealed.
The Liberty Lions, winners of the 2023 and 2024 Arizona Open State title game, are a program to watch this fall as they look to add a fourth state championship to their trophy case, also winning the 2019 6A state title as well. Nationally ranked for the last four consecutive seasons, being ranked as high as No. 15 in 2023 by MaxPreps, success has come in bunches for the Lions in recent seasons, losing no more than one game in every campaign since 2021, when they finished 9-3.
Coming off of a 12-1 state title winning campaign in 2024, the Lions challenged themselves with a very tough slate of games, facing top schools such as Mountain View-Mesa, ALA-Queen Creek, Brophy Prep and Centennial. Mountain View finished undefeated in league play while ALA came up just short of making the Open Division State game, losing 40-35 to Basha.
Brophy, finishing 10-3, were upset in the Conference 6A semifinal game and came up just short of making an appearance in a state title game, losing 28-27 to the No. 4 seed Mountain View.
The top program Liberty faces may be nationally ranked Corner Canyon out of Utah. That will be the Lions' second game of the season.
A storied program that has produced a lot of talent, most notably current Atlanta Falcons guard Kyle Hinton, the Lions will look to play well against their tough schedule and prove that they still are in the upper echelon of Arizona football.
Below is Lions' regular season schedule for the 2025 campaign. Kickoff times are still to be determined.
2025 Liberty Lions-Peoria Football Schedule
Aug. 28: vs. Mountain View-Mesa
Sept. 5: at Corner Canyon
Sept. 12: at Highland
Sept. 19: vs. ALA Queen Creek
Sept. 26: at Pinnacle
Oct. 3: at Mountain Ridge
Oct. 10: vs. Centennial
Oct. 24: vs. Brophy
Oct. 31: vs. O'Connor
Nov. 7: at Boulder Creek