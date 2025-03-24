High School

Arizona high school football: Liberty announces 2025 schedule

The three-time state champions will face some other top teams in the Grand Canyon state, including Mountain View-Mesa and ALA-Queen Creek

Dylan Grausz

Liberty Lions receiver Braxton Huynh (11) runs in for a touchdown against the Higley Knights during their Open Division state football playoff game at Liberty High School football stadium in Peoria on Nov. 22, 2024.
With springtime nearly here, that means that the start of spring practices for football programs all around Arizona is quickly approaching. Schedules for the 2025 regular season are starting to roll out as well, with High School On SI sharing them as they get revealed.

The Liberty Lions, winners of the 2023 and 2024 Arizona Open State title game, are a program to watch this fall as they look to add a fourth state championship to their trophy case, also winning the 2019 6A state title as well. Nationally ranked for the last four consecutive seasons, being ranked as high as No. 15 in 2023 by MaxPreps, success has come in bunches for the Lions in recent seasons, losing no more than one game in every campaign since 2021, when they finished 9-3.

Coming off of a 12-1 state title winning campaign in 2024, the Lions challenged themselves with a very tough slate of games, facing top schools such as Mountain View-Mesa, ALA-Queen Creek, Brophy Prep and Centennial. Mountain View finished undefeated in league play while ALA came up just short of making the Open Division State game, losing 40-35 to Basha.

Brophy, finishing 10-3, were upset in the Conference 6A semifinal game and came up just short of making an appearance in a state title game, losing 28-27 to the No. 4 seed Mountain View.

The top program Liberty faces may be nationally ranked Corner Canyon out of Utah. That will be the Lions' second game of the season.

A storied program that has produced a lot of talent, most notably current Atlanta Falcons guard Kyle Hinton, the Lions will look to play well against their tough schedule and prove that they still are in the upper echelon of Arizona football.

Below is Lions' regular season schedule for the 2025 campaign. Kickoff times are still to be determined.

2025 Liberty Lions-Peoria Football Schedule

Aug. 28: vs. Mountain View-Mesa

Sept. 5: at Corner Canyon

Sept. 12: at Highland

Sept. 19: vs. ALA Queen Creek

Sept. 26: at Pinnacle

Oct. 3: at Mountain Ridge

Oct. 10: vs. Centennial

Oct. 24: vs. Brophy

Oct. 31: vs. O'Connor

Nov. 7: at Boulder Creek

