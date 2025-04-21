Arizona's top performing high school softball hitters in 2025: Vote for the best
Arizona is a hotbed of talent when it comes to high school softball.
The following names have made quite the impression more than halfway through the season after leading in major statistical categories like homeruns, RBIs, batting average and hits.
These players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top hitters in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Monday, April 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL HITTERS IN AZ
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 20, 2025)
1. Anaya Romero, La Joya Community, Jr.
Romero is atop the homerun list in Arizona with 19 in 19 games. She's batting .764 with 42 hits and 68 RBIs. LJC is 14-9 this season.
2. Tanner Banks, Mohave Accelerated, Jr.
Banks is second in the state in homers with 17. The three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball) is batting .706 with 74 RBI and 23 doubles off 60 hits in 24 games. MAHS is 22-2.
3. McKenzie Leitgen, Desert Vista, Sr.
The 5-foot-10 senior is top 3 in the state in RBIs with 57 in just 26 games. She's batting .676 with 12 homers, 13 doubles and 54 runs scored. She's got 48 hits in 71 at-bats. Desert Vista is 21-5.
4. Kyra Tucker, Chandler Prep, Sr.
Tucker is fourth in Arizona in RBIs with 55. She's hitting .737 with 12 doubles, nine triples and four homers off 42 hits. She's also crossed home plate 56 times in 19 games. Chandler Prep is 15-4.
5. Kinsey Unger, Northwest Christian, Jr.
Unger is among the top batting average hitters in Arizona. She's batting .785 in 65 at-bats in 19 games. The all-star shortstop has tallied 31 RBIs, seven homers, 10 triples and 14 doubles off 51 hits. Northwest Christian is 14-5.
6. Payton Westra, Red Mountain, Jr.
Westra holds one of the best slugging percentages in the state (1.703). The junior standout is batting .757 with 28 RBIs and seven homers off 28 hits in 14 games. Red Mountain is 15-4-1.
7. Haylee Lopez, Poston Butte, Sr.
Lopez has tallied 53 hits this season in 24 games, which sits atop the category in the state of Arizona. She's also got 26 RBIs, 10 doubles, 11 triples and four HRs. The Broncos are 16-8.
8. Tamarie Williams, River Valley, Jr.
Williams is batting .667 with 42 hits, 13 RBIs, eight doubles and 35 runs scored. The junior shortstop also has 11 stolen bases this spring. River Valley is 16-5-1.
9. Alyssa Lopez, Bisbee, Jr.
Lopez has a state-leading 54 stolen bases this spring in just 16 games played. The speedy infielder is batting .587 with 37 hits, 12 RBIs, 10 doubles and 43 runs scored. Bisbee is 15-8.
10. Esther Quezada, Bourgade Catholic, So.
Quezada has the second-most stolen bases in Arizona with 45 in 27 games. She's also batting .464 with 44 RBIs on 39 hits with 10 doubles and 43 runs scored. BCHS is 20-7 this spring.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Monday, April 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
