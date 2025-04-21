Arizona's top performing high school softball pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
Softball is all about the pitcher. We all know it.
Especially in high school softball, if a player can dominate from the circle, the chances of her team winning are high. Arizona is a hotbed when it comes to prep softball talent — here are the state's top performers so far this season, statistically.
The following players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top pitchers in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Monday, April 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL PITCHERS IN AZ
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 20, 2025)
1. Adyson Ordway, Deer Valley, Sr.
Ordway leads the state in strikeouts with 222 in 124 1/3 innings this spring. She holds a 0.68 ERA and is 9-3 in this season from the circle. She's allowed just 12 earned runs in 24 appearances. Deer Valley is 19-5-1.
2. Kaitlyn Tso, Coconino, Sr.
Tso has the second-best mark for strikeouts in Arizona with 215. She's 20-1 in 23 appearances and holds a 0.63 ERA, including 10 shutouts. She's accomplished all of this in just 111 innings of work. Tso has also thrown three no-hitters. Coconino is 21-4.
3. Lilly 'Goose' Goodwin, Desert Mountain, Jr.
'Goose' has an ERA of just 0.47 and is 13-0 this season from the circle. She' fanned 208 batters in 88 2/3 innings and allowed just six earned runs. Goodwin also has three no-hitters. Desert Mountain is 22-1-1 this season.
4. Kendall Cochran, Red Mountain, Sr.
Cochran is 15-3 in 19 appearances with a 2.11 ERA. She's tallied 204 strikeouts in 103 innings and allowed just homer. Red Mountain is 15-4-1
5. Shyla Vasquez, Browne, Sr.
Vasquez has 202 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings. The senior is 14-3 from the circle with an ERA of 2.73. Brown is 15-4.
6. Cameryn Woodall, Morenci, Sr.
Woodall has three no-hitters this spring, which is the most in Arizona (tied with two other pitchers). She's got 117 strikeouts this season in 77 innings of work with an ERA of 2.64. Morenci is 12-11.
7. Kennedy Lamb, Mohave Accelerated, Jr.
Lamb is 12-1 this season with two no-hitters. The standout junior has 175 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings and an ERA of 0.98. The Patriots are 22-2.
8. Cherish Trujillo, Yuma Catholic, Sr.
Trujillo is one of Arizona's winningest pitchers this spring, with an 18-2 record. She's tallied 19 complete games, 10 shutouts, 89 strikeouts and one no-hitter in 108 1/3 innings. Yuma Catholic is 19-4.
9. Angie Falls, Xavier College Prep, So.
Falls is 5-0 in 15 apperances with an ERA of just 0.33. The super sophomore has tallied 130 strikeouts in 64 innings and allowed just three earned runs. XCP is 16-5-3.
10. Kendall Freidinger, Empire, Sr.
Freidinger is 15-0 in 15 appearances this spring with 188 strikeouts and en ERA of 0.80 in 79 innings. She's a big part of why Empire is 22-0.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Monday, April 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
