Darian 'Bleu' Dantzler, 3-star Basha (Arizona) edge, announces top 4 colleges
Darian "Bleu" Dantzler is close to making his college choice.
The Basha (Arizona) High School senior edge rusher told SBLive/SI he's down to four schools: San Jose State, Wyoming, San Diego State and Utah State.
He intends to decide his college commitment either before or early in the high school football season, which starts Aug. 23 in Arizona.
Basha opens its season Aug. 30 at home against Millard South (Nebraska).
Dantzler announced his commitment to San Jose State on social media on June 18, but a day later he retracted that and apologized for the confusion.
In a recent interview with SBLive/SI, Dantzler announced his final four, and the Spartans are still in the running. Here's the full video interview with SBLive/SI's Jordyn Bennett:
He said San Jose State, which wants him to play outside linebacker, is the only official visit he's taken so far.
"I fit into their scheme really well," Dantzler said. "It's a great place, great area."
Wyoming also is recruiting Dantzler at outside linebacker, while San Diego State and Utah State like him as an edge rusher.
He cited Wyoming's visibility as a reason he likes the Cowboys.
"They play on TV a whole lot," he said. "I think that's just another place where I can make it to The League."
As far as his final season of high school football goes, Dantzler is setting goals for a state championship and putting up big numbers.
"Personally, I want to make sure I get double-digit sacks," he said. "I'm aiming for 15 if not 20."
-- Mike Swanson