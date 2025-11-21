Desert Mountain looking forward to 5A quarterfinal matchup against No. 1 Desert Edge
Scottsdale Desert Mountain will travel across town on Friday night and take its shot at defending 5A champion and top-seed Desert Edge, in an Arizona Class 5A quarterfinal football matchup.
The ninth seeded Wolves have one of the youngest rosters in the state, but come in with a 9-3 record after a comeback win last week at Cactus, last season’s 5A runner up. Head coach Conrad Hamilton recognizes the monumental task at hand, but is looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s a really young team, but we’ve grown so much this year. I love these guys and how we go about our business,” Hamilton says.
“Desert Edge is the top seed for a reason and they’re loaded everywhere, but we think we have a pretty good team as well.”
Youth Movement
Desert Mountain reached the Open Playoff bracket the last two seasons, competing well against Basha in 2023 and falling just short against ALA Queen Creek last year, 20-14, a contest in which it led a majority of the game.
“We kept it close with Basha for three quarters, and last year was a heartbreaking loss at ALA,” Hamilton said. “But we’ve proven that we can compete with the best, and even with a young team like this, our kids believe.”
Desert Mountain’s top three receivers and running backs are all underclassmen. Sophomore running back/linebacker Easton Conner leads the team in touchdowns and sacks. Freshman Kai Hasenyager leads the team in touchdown receptions, while junior quarterback Grant Garduno has led the offense efficiently, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Scorpion Confidence Remains
Even with injury questions, including its top-flight quarterback Blake Roskopf, Desert Edge has plenty of reason for its own confidence.
“Desert Mountain is a good team with great players but I believe our plan and our players win this game because of the heart of the team,” said senior Travion Dixson, the Scorpions leading receiver with 880 yards and nine touchdowns.
“We are all playing for each other.”
It’s still uncertain if Roskopf will be available after a shoulder injury last week. The 6-5, 225 pound junior has evolved into a top recruit, with offers from top schools in the SEC and Big 12. He led Desert Edge to last year’s title. But the Scorpions boast talent and depth across the roster. Sophomore running back Byron Brandon may play the key role in Desert Mountain’s offensive efforts. With 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns, Brandon can give opposing defenses major issues.
“Byron is a great young running back who has shined this year and will continue to as he only gets better,” Dixson added. “He helps the team in so many ways.”
Upset Possible?
“Regardless of any potential injuries, I think we match up well with them,” coach Hamilton added. “They’ve got studs everywhere, but I also feel like we’ve played a tougher schedule. We just have to focus on us. We have to set out to play to our expectations, and that’s our goal every week regardless of the opponent.”
