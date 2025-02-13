LeGarrette Blount's son offered by Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels
A familiar name from one of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl winning teams saw his son receive an offer from Bill Belichick’s University of North Carolina Tar Heels.
On Wednesday, LeGarrette Blount Jr., son of former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount, was offered by North Carolina.
Blount Jr. is a Class of 2028 prospect and also has an offer from Marshall, according to 247Sports. Last season for the Hamilton Huskies (Arizona), Blount Jr. made three tackles for the 10-2 team.
The elder Blount played for New England in two separate stints in 2013 and returned to the organization in 2014 and remained there until 2016.
Blount played in the memorable Super Bowl XLIX and LI, in which the Patriots made the unforgettable 28-3 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.
For his career, Blount rushed for 6,306 yards and scored 56 touchdowns from 2010 to 2018 between playing for the Patriots, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi