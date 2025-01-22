IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
One of the most coveted high school football jobs in the country appears to be available.
With Billy Miller rumored to be moving on to coach under Bill Belichick at the University of North Carolina, the official search for IMG Academy's next national head football coach has apparently begun.
IMG Academy, in the 'Careers' tab portion of its website, has officially posted the opening of the national team's head football coaching position. The posting was made on Friday, January 17th, 2025.
Miller has been with the Ascenders since 2014, with IMG Academy having only lost seven games during that stretch. Since 2022, Miller has been the head coach and compiled an overall record of 25-3 over three seasons.
During the 2024 campaign, IMG Academy lost two games, to Corner Canyon (Utah) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland), equaling the most losses by the Ascenders' national team since 2013. The only other loss was against Miami Central in 2022.
It wouldn't be the first time Belichick has tried to lure Miller, as the former IMG coach was in the NFL before with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the legendary New England Patriots' lead man tried to bring him to Foxborough to coach special teams. Miller was offered the head coaching job at IMG Academy, which nixed him coaching for Belichick the first time around.
According to 247Sports, Miller coached under Greg Schiano at Rutgers from 2009-2012 as the special teams assistant coach. After that period, Miller went with Schiano to coach under him when the latter was the Buccaneers' head coach.
Though no official designation or announcement has been made on what Miller's role would or will be with the Tar Heels, many believe it could be on special teams because of his experience on that side of the ball.
Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) senior place kicker Guytano Bartolomeo announced his commitment to North Carolina on Tuesday evening, thanking specifically Belichick and Miller, respectively.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi