Marshall Manning, Class of 2029 QB, throws dime to NFL star Ja'Marr Chase at Pro Bowl
While the college football world awaits Arch Manning's first full season as the Texas Longhorns' quarterback this fall, the high school level braces for another Manning to come through the ranks.
Folks on Sunday got to see a little glimpse of Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, throw some passes on Sunday at the NFL's Pro Bowl Weekend. One throw really caught everyone's eyes, however.
The 13-year old Manning, who would be a Class of 2029 prospect and a freshman this upcoming 2025 high school football season, threw a fade ball to Cincinatti Bengals' star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in warm-ups.
Marshall currently goes to Cherry Creek, per his Hudl account and looks to be slated to play for the Bruins out of Greenwood Village, Colorado.
More From High School On SI
• Gadsden County (Florida) to travel north and face Illinois' Class 6A champ in September
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• Ricky Bell named next Leon (Florida) head football coach
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi