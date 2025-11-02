Mesa High Football Awakens Under Jeremy Hathcock — A Sleeping Giant Is Rising Again in Arizona
A sleeping giant in Mesa, AZ is showing signs of a permanent wakening.
A Sleeping Giant Stirring in Mesa
Mesa High, one of Arizona’s oldest high schools with over 700 wins, has spent the better part of the last two decades struggling to regain its winning identity as a football program, to no avail. But thanks to a successful new coach in Jeremy Hathcock, coupled with a youthful roster including four California transfers, the Mesa football program of old is potentially in the near future.
A resurgence in the second half of the 2025 season was actually on display during Mesa High’s 41-33 loss to powerhouse Basha Friday night. The loss broke a three game win streak for Mesa, but the Jackrabbits’ 33 points were the most allowed by Basha this year, an elite program which has spent plenty of time in national rankings in 2025 and going back the last several years.
Those closest to the program point to Hathcock. His impressive resume and immediate impact with players and school administration.
Instant Impact, Fresh Energy
“There’s a different vibe this season with coach Hathcock,” says junior tailback Rio Arnett, who leads the ‘Rabbits in rushing.
“He’s a coach you can talk to and he’s a coach players want to play for.”
Arnett wears No. 11, the same jersey number worn by his father Jeremy, who played for Mesa’s 1990 state championship team.
A Proven Winner Arrives
The 1990 title was its 10th, with the 1992 championship its 11th and last title.. At that point, no one would have thought the Mesa program would endure a now 32-year drought without a championship. Since that time, Hathcock–who played for Arizona coaching legend Paul Moro–has evolved into one of Arizona’s most successful coaches.. A 1991 graduate at Blue Ridge, Hathcock got into coaching and learned under Moro as an assistant at Blue Ridge. He would become the head coach at rival Show Low High, where brought home a state title in 2003.
Three years later, he quickly made his mark in the Valley’s big-time football-landscape, where he built Desert Ridge High School into an elite 6A program. In 15 seasons, the Jaguars
But Hathcock still itched to get back to the East Valley.
Earlier this January, Mesa High Athletic Director David Klecka was looking for a new football coach, and he was ecstatic when Hathcock became available. Klecka knew the Jackrabbits needed a proven winner with ties to Mesa and familiarity with the fierce competition that has evolved in Arizona 6A football. “He’s done incredible things as a football coach and he’s been amazing since day one.”
California Transfers Add Firepower
Many will remain skeptical about the Jackrabbitts’ 2025 success, pointing to the four impactful transfers from California, where Bishop Montgomery High was forced to forfeit its season due to booster club improprieties, which included alleged payments to nearly 20 players. The transfers include senior Caleb Tafua, a four-star tight end committed to Texas A&M, and three underclassmen in brothers Boogie and Kingston Anetema, and linebacker Kainalu Skipps, a cousin of Fatua. The transfers have made an obvious difference, with three straight wins before Basha. A road win over Tucson Salpointe which happened to be victory No.700 for the Mesa High program, easily the most in Arizona history.
Boogie Anetema took over at quarterback, where his chemistry with Fatua and brother Kingston have boosted the Mesa offense.
But Hathcock is not making apologies about the momentum in his first year at the helm.
“These transfers have really helped offensively, but our goal here is long term success,” Hathcock says.
“The way high school football has evolved, it’s almost become like a club sport. Kids have a choice of where they can play and they know that coming up through junior high. Week six of every season seems to turn around the season of many teams. There are some terrific high-profile players who live right near the Mesa campus, but chose to play elsewhere starting as freshman, and that’s totally fine. So the key as a head coach is to create the best possible environment. Kids should want to stick around and younger kids should be excited to become Jackrabbits.”
Rio Arnett is a perfect example.
“I’ve grown up and played in this community my whole life. I’ve had a special insight to Mesa’s historic past through my dad, “Arnett says. I couldn’t wait to be a Jackrabbitt.”
With one game remaining before the playoffs, Mesa is eyeing the 6A playoffs with lofty goals.
“We want to take the 6A championship.”