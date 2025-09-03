VIDEO: Inside Bishop Montgomery football meeting, players told 2025 season canceled
High School On SI has obtained video footage from a source inside Tuesday's meeting where Bishop Montgomery High School administration told football players the 2025 varsity season is canceled due to CIF violations.
The video starts with a woman, who appears to be principal Dr. Michele Starkey, reading the CIF violations to the players in the football locker room.
" ... evidence that multiple students transferred or changed schools to participate in a particular sports program at one school. (Bylaw) 516 is financial aid grants/scholarships given to students for athletic prowess," Starkey reads out loud in the video. "All of those are violations of CIF bylaws."
In the video, there are further discussions and dialogue about JV football before various coaches comment to the players about various things.
One man off camera says to the players: "I don't want you guys to hang your heads. It was the adults that let you down. You guys are getting punished, but it was the adults that let you guys down."
Another gentlemen chimes in: "Don't mistake that some bad apples have ruined the barrel ... but it doesn't mean it's the end of your lives or careers if you guys are willing to work for it. But in this life, despite what someone might say as a donor, no one is going to give you anything. You need to expect that you're going to get what you get because you earn it."
MORE TO THE STORY
The Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese canceled Bishop Montgomery High School's varsity football season for the 2025 campaign after what's been a disastrous start to the season, riddled with CIF rule violations, drama and headlines.
"School Administration took immediate steps to address the situation in the best interest of our students and school community. The self-report and steps taken by our school have been accepted by CIF-SS. Therefore, with deep regret we inform you that the varsity football program has been suspended for the 2025 season and all games are forfeited," the school's press release said.
Bishop Montgomery is a small private catholic school located in Torrance, Calif.
HOW IT STARTED
The freefall began August 20 before a game was ever played. Five football players were deemed ineligible by the CIF Southern Section office and hit with Bylaw 202 (falsifying info), which disqualifies the student-athletes from varsity competition at any CIF school for up to 24 months.
Sources have told High School On SI that Bishop Montgomery had 24 football transfers.
The influx of football transfers at Bishop Montgomery was so egregious that CIF Southern Section commissioner Mike West went to the school to meet with administration in early August.
“In the 27-plus years I’ve worked at the CIF Southern Section, I’d say it’s not standard operating policy for the commissioner to visit a school and its administration over transfers," assistant commissioner Thom Simmons said.
THE 'MONEY MAN'
Brett Steigh, known as the 'Money Man' of high school football scene in Southern California, said his piece Monday night on FATTAL FACTOR, a live show on Youtube hosted by sports reporter Tarek Fattal.
Steigh, a self-proclaimed gambler, Narbonne High graduate, booster and businessman admitted to paying families to play high school football at stops that included Narbonne High (in 2018-19, and again in 2024), St. Bernard, and most recently Bishop Montgomery.
When Steigh was asked what's the most he's given a family, he said:
"If the kid is nice and he's a pro about it ... like $50,000," said Steigh. "(On top of) rent — $50,000, yea. It might sound like a lot of money, right? But when you win $300,000 on a bet ... that's my money for the year to pay the guys."
THE ON-FIELD SCUFFLE IN HAWAII
As if that wasn't enough drama, Bishop Montgomery got into an on-field, sideline clearing scuffle in Hawaii when it went to play Saint Louis in Honolulu.
With under a minute to play in a 34-27 loss, Bishop Montgomery and Saint Louis players cleared its respective sidelines to meet at midfield in a light skirmish that involved players and coaches.
Because Bishop Montgomery cleared its sidelines, suspensions were handed down which resulted in the Knights having to forfeit its Week 1 game at No. 1 Mater Dei on August 29 due to a lack of players.
"Bishop Montgomery unfortunately does not have enough healthy and eligible players to safely field a team against Mater Dei at this time," school principal Michele Starke said in a statement.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported, "... tempers flared near the Saint Louis sideline. After some shoving, a Saint Louis player on the sideline ran three steps onto the field and backpedaled, triggering a penalty flag," the report reads.
"Then, a Saint Louis player yanked the helmet off a Bishop Montgomery player and both teams began to empty the benches into and ran to the hashmarks. Coaches on both sides berated each other at midfield."
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: