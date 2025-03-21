Top 10 Arizona high school baseball catchers from the class of 2025
In a state like Arizona where the weather is consistently nice for most of the year, baseball talent is extensive. Many of the state's high school players are either headed to Division I college programs or will earn professional opportunities come next season. Combine the dense population, particularly in the Phoenix metropolitan area, with the sunshine, and The Grand Canyon state has shown that it can be a major hotbed to find top tier players.
This year's recruiting class looks like it could be another hotspot for scouts at all levels to find the game's next great superstar, whether that is for MLB teams or college programs.
Using the top prospects list from Prep Baseball Report, High Schools On SI breaks down the top 10 catchers from the 2025 class. Headlined by Mountain Ridge standout, Joe Forbes, the list contains some major star talent.
Here is that list of the top catchers in the state, with supporting stats retrieved from MaxPreps and scouting data from Prep Baseball Report and MLB.com.
Top 10 Arizona baseball catcher prospects from Class of 2025
1. C/1B Joe Forbes, Mountain Ridge
Last spring, the 6-foot-2 Arizona commit hit .396 with two home runs and six RBIs, striking out 12 times and walking 12 times in 48 at-bats. So far this season, he is hitting .312 with a pair of RBIs in 16 at-bats in six games. Playing first base as well, Forbes is primarily deployed as a catcher, where his skills behind the plate make him very tough to steal against. As a hitter, he is a tough out to get with his ability to hit for hard contact.
2. C/3B Cooper Clouser, Corona Del Sol
Seeing limited action last spring, where he only played in six games, Clouser hit .188 in 16 at-bats, striking out six times and walking four. Behind the dish, Clouser has a strong arm and can make quick throws, making it hard for runners to try and steal off of him. After his senior season, it could be expected that Clouser will fulfill his commitment to Arizona State and join its program next fall.
3. C/1B Brock Cross, Lake Havasu
As a junior last season, Cross hit .565 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs in 92 at-bats, walking 13 times and striking out five. In 13 games so far this season, the 6-3 prospect is hitting .600 with six home runs and 30 RBIs in 40 at-bats. Doubling as a first baseman, Cross mainly plays catcher for Lake Havasu. He is committed to play college baseball at Washington State.
4. C/3B Adolfo Pacheco, Cesar Chavez
In eight games so far this season, the Chandler-Gilbert Community College commit is hitting .500 with a home run and 10 RBIs in 20 at-bats, continuing to be the key player that he has been throughout his prep career. The 5-7 prospect could look to have an even bigger senior campaign so that he has even more attention turned to him.
5. C/3B Preston Armstrong, Millenium
In nine games so far this season, the Seattle University commit is hitting .300 with eight RBIs in 30 at-bats, building off of the strong campaign he had last spring when he hit .377 with a home run and 14 RBIs. Armstrong is a very good contact hitter, only striking out three times all of last spring and having two so far this season.
6. C/1B Grant McMeekin, Deer Valley
Starting his career at Mountain Ridge, McMeekin joins Deer Valley as the potential key to success, with both his fielding and hitting skills adding value to any team. While the 6-2 prospect is still uncommitted, a big season from him could lead to more attention from big time programs.
7. C/3B Grant Smith, Basha
Through nine games so far this season, the 5-8 Southern Nevada JC commit is hitting .214 with a pair of home runs and seven RBIs in 28 at-bats, having struck out seven times while walking once. In 32 games last spring, he hit .233 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. While already committed to play junior college baseball next season, a big senior season could help Smith generate more looks from four year schools and give him more options once he finishes his JC career.
8. C/RHP Evan Hanish, Cactus Shadows
In nine games so far this season, the 6-0 prospect is hitting .312 with three home runs and five RBIs, having helped the Falcons start the season at 8-0-1. Last season, he hit .276 with three home runs and 10 RBIs, striking out 10 times while walking six in 29 at-bats. Uncommitted, Hanish could look to have a big season to raise his stock.
9. C/2B David Daniels, Centennial
In 10 games so far this season, the Glendale CC commit is hitting .250 with seven RBIs in 28 at-bats, striking out twice while walking four times. The Coyotes are 5-7 so far this season, but if Daniels continues his current trend of greatness, the team could see a major turnaround down ths stretch.
10. C/2B Michel Muniz Jr., Sunnyside
So far this season, the Pima CC commit is hitting .412 with a home run and 10 RBIs in 34 at-bats through 12 games, walking 13 times while having yet to strike out. Last season, he hit .442 with 15 RBIs, hitting 18 doubles as well.