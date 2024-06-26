2024 Arkansas high school football schedules released
It is time to start circling dates on the calendar for this year's can't-miss games as 2024 Arkansas high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming AAA season.
The season will begin for most teams on August 30, and it will conclude with the 2024 AAA state championships taking place December 5-7.
2024 Arkansas high school football schedules for all teams in every division are available on SBLive Arkansas, where you can also find live Arkansas high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Arkansas AAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 AAA high school football season schedule:
- August 5: Practice begins
- August 18-31: Benefit games
- August 25-31: Zero Week
- November 15: Playoffs begin
- December 5-7: 2024 AAA state finals*
* The 2024 AAA high school football state championships will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Can't decide which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those featured in the final SBLive Arkansas Power 25 for the 2023 season.
Here's a list of the top 5 teams in Arkansas from last year's final rankings with links to their 2024 schedules to get you rolling:
