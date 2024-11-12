Arkansas 2026 4-star QB Kane Archer taking weekend visit to Auburn, next Alabama
If there were any doubts about the talents of Kane Archer (6-1.5, 205), the Class of 2026 gunslinger has put them to rest this fall. Greenwood High School (Greenwood, AR) is one of Arkansas’ best running a perfect record during the regular season with their four-star QB throwing darts all over the field. The prolific ways has the full attention of collegiate coaching staffs across the country.
The video game-like stat line coupled with explosive game film reinforces the 20-plus offers extended to Archer.
Asked about the big season and playing at such a high level, the humble four-star put the focus back on his teammates and coaching staff.
“I think it is just our timing and being on the field a lot with these guys,” Archer said. “It helps throwing to the guys I have; the timing, the time spent together, 7v7 tournaments, team camps, summer workouts, and all of that. I have three-four-five coaches busting their tails each week making me look good; it is nice.”
Archer continued breaking down his junior campaign over his sophomore effort, “I am being more consistent week by week, and I am taking what they give me; I think it shows on the stat sheet. I am close to an 82 percent completion rate. I’m not trying to force too many things. When we were down in the red zone last year, I got greedy. When we have points, I have to trust the guys around me, do my job and everything will work out.”
Action is equally hot for Archer along the recruiting trail.
“I am going to Auburn this weekend,” Archer shared. “Alabama is hitting me up wanting me to come to games. Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Utah, and Kansas have also been showing interest.”
Archer spoke about his relationship with the Tigers’ coaching staff before heading to Jordan-Hare for the contest against Louisiana-Monroe.
“Coach (Jesse) Stone (SAO) and I, we’ve been staying in contact,” Archer stated. “He’s been recruiting me. Walker (White – QB) is up there, he enjoys it. He says it is a great place to be; I am excited.”
More SEC trips are lining up for Archer.
“I am going to Alabama on the 30th, and I will probably make an Arkansas game in a couple of weeks, but I am not sure how that will shape out,” Archer said.
Recruiting bonds in Tuscaloosa are growing.
“I am staying in contact with their QB coach, coach (Nick) Sheridan,” Archer gave. “He says he likes my film and wants me to come check out the atmosphere. Alabama has a good program.”
The Razorbacks taking a commitment from Jayvon Gilmore has strained ties with the in-state prospect.
“They have their 2026 quarterback already from South Carolina; the relationship has drifted,” Archer shared.
As Archer makes the recruiting rounds, he knows what he’s looking for in that next level fit.
“The biggest thing I am looking for is a place that is kind of close to home, doesn’t have to be, and a head coach or offensive coordinator that can prepare me for the next level. I want to go somewhere without sitting for a long time. I will have to prove myself to play, and I know I will most likely have to sit for a year to learn and learn the speed of the game. I want a place that feels like home and a place that can put me in the right spot.”
Closing out the interview, Archer had one last message to share, “I have the two best receivers in the state, the best offensive line in the state, and the best coaches in the state.”
ARCHER’S 2024 STAT LINE
Through 10 games, Archer has hit 189 of 233 attempts for 2,870 yards with 44 touchdowns against just one pick. On the ground, the four-star has covered 583 yards on 55 carries putting five more scores on the board.