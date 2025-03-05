High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Day 1 first round scores, vote for top star

Some of the top performers from the first round (Day 1) of the girls basketball state tournaments, plus all the final scores

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Barton's D'Mya Wilson
Barton's D'Mya Wilson / Can'Nem Images

The 2025 Arkansas (AAA) girls basketball state tournaments tipped off at six locations statewide Tuesday.

Here are some of the top girls performers across all classifications from Day 1 of the first round.

Lauren Brewster, North Little Rock

Brewster scored a game-high 16 points in NLR's 81-35 win over Rogers.

Brooklyn Burnham, Vilonia

The sophomore finished with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in Vilonia's 68-52 win over Van Buren.

Syniah Coachman, Fayetteville

The sophomore scored a team-high 17 points in Fayetteville's 69-36 win over Cabot.

Kately Cornett, West Side (Greers Ferry)

The junior led West Side with 16 points in a 63-26 win over Bradford.

Jessica Cullins, Nettleton

The senior compiled a double-double, 16 points and 11 rebounds, and dished out four assists and nabbed two steals in Nettleton's 67-46 win over Hot Springs Lakeside.

Greenlee Elmore, Pulaski Academy

The sophomore finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in PA's 70-36 win over Blytheville.

Payton Futch, Hot Springs Lakeside

The junior finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in Lakeside's 67-46 loss to Nettleton

Alyssa Gilbert, Mount Vernon-Enola

Gilbert led the way with 17 points in MVE's 58-50 loss to Cutter-Morning Star.

Alyssa Hewitt, Centerpoint

The senior led Centerpoint with 16 points in a 71-37 loss to Dover.

Libby Hood, Cutter-Morning Star

The senior compiled a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds, in Cutter's 58-50 wn over Mount Vernon-Enola.

Jakyra Jackson, Barton

The senior scored 30 points in Barton's 87-55 win over Ouachita.

E'Marriha Johnson, Greene County Tech

The junior finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in GCT's 66-34 win over Sheridan. She eclipsed 1,000 career points.

Quinn Johnson, Izard County

The senior scored 22 points and nabbed four steals in Izard County's 77-54 win over Ozark Mountain.

Shalyn Lyle, De Queen

The senior had 24 points in De Queen's 69-45 win over Pottsville.

Maddie Mannion, Vilonia

The junior finished with 14 points — including going 4 for 4 from three-point range to surpass 100 three-pointers for the season — five assists, three rebounds and four steals in Vilonia's 68-52 win over Van Buren.

Kenzie McCrotty, Dover

The junior scored 20 points while shooting 66% from the field, as well as hitting 6 of 7 free throws, in Dover's 71-37 win over Centerpoint.

Sidni Middleton, Vilonia

The senior logged 15 points, two rebounds and an assist in Vilonia's 68-52 win over Van Buren.

Lyla Raulston, Jasper

Raulston led the Pirates with 18 points in a 59-29 win over Bearden.

Addie Ryan, Greene County Tech

Ryan scored 17 points and connected on five three-pointers in GCT's 66-34 win over Sheridan.

Kori Sanders, Lamar

The senior finished with 23 points, including going 10 for 10 from the free throw line, in Lamar's 58-51 win over Bergman.

Madison Sanders, Pulaski Academy

The senior finished with 17 points, two rebounds, four assists and four steals in PA's 70-36 win over Blytheville.

Kyah Simmons, Wonderview

The sophomore scored 21 points in Wonderview's 71-69 loss to Rural Special.

Kallie Skidmore, Izard County

The freshman just missed a double-double, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds in Izard County's 77-54 win over Ozark Mountain.

Rayleigh Turner, Rural Special

The senor finished with 26 points and made the winning shot in Rural's 71-69 win over Wonderview.

Jeslyn Ward, Wonderview

The senior had 20 points and made six three-pointers in Wonderview's 71-69 loss to Rural Special.

Bailey Wilson, Manila

The sophomore led the Lions with 17 points in Manila's 61-26 win over Greenland.

D'Mya Wilson, Barton

The junior had 33 points in Barton's 87-55 win over Ouachita.

DAY 1 FINAL SCORES

6A

Fayetteville 69, Cabot 36 

North Little Rock 81, Rogers 35 

5A

Greene County Tech 66, Sheridan 34 

Nettleton 67, Hot Springs Lakeside 46 

Vilonia 68, Van Buren 52

4A

De Queen 69, Pottsville 45 

Pulaski Academy , Blytheville 

Shiloh Christian 53, Camden Fairview 43 

3A

Dover 71, Centerpoint 37

Lamar 58, Bergman 51 

Manila 61, Greenland 26

2A

Barton 87, Ouachita 55

Cutter-Morning Star 58, Mt. Vernon-Enola 50 

Izard County 77, Ozark Mountain 54

1A

Rural Special 71, Wonderview 69 

Jasper 59, Bearden 29

West Side (Greers Ferry) 63, Bradford 26

