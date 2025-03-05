Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Day 1 first round scores, vote for top star
The 2025 Arkansas (AAA) girls basketball state tournaments tipped off at six locations statewide Tuesday.
Here are some of the top girls performers across all classifications from Day 1 of the first round.
Lauren Brewster, North Little Rock
Brewster scored a game-high 16 points in NLR's 81-35 win over Rogers.
Brooklyn Burnham, Vilonia
The sophomore finished with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in Vilonia's 68-52 win over Van Buren.
Syniah Coachman, Fayetteville
The sophomore scored a team-high 17 points in Fayetteville's 69-36 win over Cabot.
Kately Cornett, West Side (Greers Ferry)
The junior led West Side with 16 points in a 63-26 win over Bradford.
Jessica Cullins, Nettleton
The senior compiled a double-double, 16 points and 11 rebounds, and dished out four assists and nabbed two steals in Nettleton's 67-46 win over Hot Springs Lakeside.
Greenlee Elmore, Pulaski Academy
The sophomore finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in PA's 70-36 win over Blytheville.
Payton Futch, Hot Springs Lakeside
The junior finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in Lakeside's 67-46 loss to Nettleton
Alyssa Gilbert, Mount Vernon-Enola
Gilbert led the way with 17 points in MVE's 58-50 loss to Cutter-Morning Star.
Alyssa Hewitt, Centerpoint
The senior led Centerpoint with 16 points in a 71-37 loss to Dover.
Libby Hood, Cutter-Morning Star
The senior compiled a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds, in Cutter's 58-50 wn over Mount Vernon-Enola.
Jakyra Jackson, Barton
The senior scored 30 points in Barton's 87-55 win over Ouachita.
E'Marriha Johnson, Greene County Tech
The junior finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in GCT's 66-34 win over Sheridan. She eclipsed 1,000 career points.
Quinn Johnson, Izard County
The senior scored 22 points and nabbed four steals in Izard County's 77-54 win over Ozark Mountain.
Shalyn Lyle, De Queen
The senior had 24 points in De Queen's 69-45 win over Pottsville.
Maddie Mannion, Vilonia
The junior finished with 14 points — including going 4 for 4 from three-point range to surpass 100 three-pointers for the season — five assists, three rebounds and four steals in Vilonia's 68-52 win over Van Buren.
Kenzie McCrotty, Dover
The junior scored 20 points while shooting 66% from the field, as well as hitting 6 of 7 free throws, in Dover's 71-37 win over Centerpoint.
Sidni Middleton, Vilonia
The senior logged 15 points, two rebounds and an assist in Vilonia's 68-52 win over Van Buren.
Lyla Raulston, Jasper
Raulston led the Pirates with 18 points in a 59-29 win over Bearden.
Addie Ryan, Greene County Tech
Ryan scored 17 points and connected on five three-pointers in GCT's 66-34 win over Sheridan.
Kori Sanders, Lamar
The senior finished with 23 points, including going 10 for 10 from the free throw line, in Lamar's 58-51 win over Bergman.
Madison Sanders, Pulaski Academy
The senior finished with 17 points, two rebounds, four assists and four steals in PA's 70-36 win over Blytheville.
Kyah Simmons, Wonderview
The sophomore scored 21 points in Wonderview's 71-69 loss to Rural Special.
Kallie Skidmore, Izard County
The freshman just missed a double-double, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds in Izard County's 77-54 win over Ozark Mountain.
Rayleigh Turner, Rural Special
The senor finished with 26 points and made the winning shot in Rural's 71-69 win over Wonderview.
Jeslyn Ward, Wonderview
The senior had 20 points and made six three-pointers in Wonderview's 71-69 loss to Rural Special.
Bailey Wilson, Manila
The sophomore led the Lions with 17 points in Manila's 61-26 win over Greenland.
D'Mya Wilson, Barton
The junior had 33 points in Barton's 87-55 win over Ouachita.
DAY 1 FINAL SCORES
6A
Fayetteville 69, Cabot 36
North Little Rock 81, Rogers 35
5A
Greene County Tech 66, Sheridan 34
Nettleton 67, Hot Springs Lakeside 46
Vilonia 68, Van Buren 52
4A
De Queen 69, Pottsville 45
Pulaski Academy , Blytheville
Shiloh Christian 53, Camden Fairview 43
3A
Dover 71, Centerpoint 37
Lamar 58, Bergman 51
Manila 61, Greenland 26
2A
Barton 87, Ouachita 55
Cutter-Morning Star 58, Mt. Vernon-Enola 50
Izard County 77, Ozark Mountain 54
1A
Rural Special 71, Wonderview 69
Jasper 59, Bearden 29
West Side (Greers Ferry) 63, Bradford 26
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App