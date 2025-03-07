Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Day 3 scores, vote for top star
First-round matchups concluded and quarterfinal showdowns began on the third day of the 2025 Arkansas basketball state tournaments.
Below are who stood out for their respective teams, as well as final scores from each classification.
Erin Akins, Mountain View
The freshman had 16 points in Mountain View's 71-49 win over Elkins.
Zyonna Anderson, Marked Tree
The senior scored a game-high 14 points in Marked Tree's 42-31 win over Sacred Heart.
McCartney Asher, Benton
Asher finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block in Benton's 44-41 win over Marion.
Kenady Barrett, Poyen
The freshman superstar scored 33 points in a 54-46 win over Bigelow.
Avery Beers, Shiloh Christian
The senior scored 13 points, 12 of which were off of four three-pointers, in Shiloh Christian's 56-53 loss to Mills.
Emerie Bohanon, Conway
The senior led the Wampus Cats with 20 points in Conway's 69-62 overtime loss to Fayetteville.
Makenlie Campbell, Springdale Har-Ber
Campbell led Har-Ber with 14 points in the Wildcats' 58-49 loss to North Little Rock.
Disyah Christon, Lake Hamilton
Christon finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and an assist in Lake Hamilton's 47-36 loss to Valley View.
Syniah Coachman, Fayetteville
The sophomore scored 22 points in Fayetteville's 69-62 overtime win over Conway.
Evvi Cooper, Mountain View
The freshman led Mountain View with 17 points in a 71-49 win over Elkins.
Jaci Cooper, Mountain View
The junior scored 15 points in Mountain View's 71-49 win over Elkins.
Lexi Duck, Benton
The senior finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, a steal and a block in Benton's 44-41 win over Marion.
Madison Dunn, Earle
Dunn scored a game-high 21 points in Earle's 77-38 win over Augusta.
Katie Fimple, North Little Rock
The junior led North Little Rock with 18 points in the Charging Wildcats' 58-49 win over Springdale Har-Ber.
Sophia Gonzalez, Greene County Tech
The junior finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in GCT's 42-34 win over Beebe.
Ayla Hoelzeman, Sacred Heart
The senior led the Knights with 13 points in Sacred Heart's 42-31 loss to Marked Tree.
Jacee Hoskins, Elkins
The sophomore led Elkins with 15 points in the Elks' 71-49 loss to Mountain View.
Jakyra Jackson, Barton
The senior scored a game-high 22 points in Barton's 46-39 win over Riverside.
Z'layiah Jackson, Arkadelphia
The junior scored a game-high 21 points in Arkadelphia's 62-36 win over Berryville.
Kirsten Johnson, Mills
The junior scored a game-high 19 points in Mills' 56-53 win over Shiloh Christian.
Samyah Jordan, Conway
The senior scored 18 points in Conway's 69-62 overtime loss to Fayetteville.
Aubrey Linville, Rural Special
Linville had 14 points in Rural's 61-26 win over Scranton.
Jada Maples, Earle
The junior put up 20 points in Earle's 77-38 win over Augusta.
Mariyah Moss, Fayetteville
The senior scored 14 points in Fayetteville's 69-62 overtime win over Conway.
Allannah Orsby, Valley View
The senior finished with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in Valley View's 47-36 win over Lake Hamilton.
Annabelle Perry, Paris
Perry led Paris with 17 points in the Eagles' 67-49 loss to Melbourne.
Ariana Perry, Earle
Perry had 16 points in Earle's 77-38 win over Augusta.
Riley Potts, Paris
The junior had 16 points in Paris' 67-49 loss to Melbourne.
Kori Sanders, Lamar
Sanders had another huge performance, scoring 33 points in Lamar's 49-33 win over Fouke. She surpassed 2,000 career points.
Karstyn Scrivner, Nashville
The junior scored a game-high 13 points in Nashville's 51-33 win over Pea Ridge.
Bella Seeman, Valley View
The junior did a little of everything for the Blazers in their 47-36 win over Lake Hamilton, scoring nine points, pulling down six rebounds and nabbing five steals.
Carley Shaw, Mountain Pine
The senior scored 17 points in Mountain Pine's 54-42 loss to Quitman.
Elicia Shepherd, North Little Rock
The junior had 15 points in the Charging Wildcats' 58-49 win over Springdale Har-Ber.
Rieley Sutterfield, Rural Special
Sutterfield scored a game-high 15 points in Rural's 61-26 win over Scranton.
Tete Tate, Arkadelphia
The senior scored 19 points in Arkadelphia's 62-36 win over Berryville.
Kallie Thornton, Melbourne
The junior scored 26 points and connected on eight three-pointers in Melbourne's 67-49 win over Paris.
Rayleigh Turner, Rural Special
The senior compiled a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds, and gave out six assists and blocked five shots in Rural's 61-26 win over Scranton.
Journi Versie, Marked Tree
Versie compiled a double-double, 10 points and 16 rebounds, in Marked Tree's 42-31 win over Sacred Heart.
Annika Wilbanks, Valley View
Wilbanks finished with 15 points, six rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in Valley View's 47-36 win over Lake Hamilton.
DAY 3 FINAL SCORES
6A
Fayetteville 69, Conway 62 (OT)
North Little Rock 58, Springdale Har-Ber 49
5A
Benton 44, Marion 41
Greene County Tech 42, Beebe 34
Valley View 47, Lake Hamilton 36
4A
Arkadelphia 62, Berryville 36
Mills 56, Shiloh Christian 53
Nashville 51, Pea Ridge 33
3A
Melbourne 67, Paris 49
Mountain View 71, Elkins 49
Lamar 49, Fouke 33
2A
Barton 46, Riverside 39
Poyen 54, Bigelow 46
Quitman 54, Mountain Pine 42
1A
Earle 77, Augusta 38
Marked Tree 42, Sacred Heart 31
Rural Special 61, Scranton 26
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App