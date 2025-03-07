High School

Arkansas (AAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Day 3 scores, vote for top star

Some of Day 3's top performers, plus all the final scores

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Poyen's Kenady Barrett
Poyen's Kenady Barrett / via Facebook

First-round matchups concluded and quarterfinal showdowns began on the third day of the 2025 Arkansas basketball state tournaments.

Below are who stood out for their respective teams, as well as final scores from each classification.

Erin Akins, Mountain View

The freshman had 16 points in Mountain View's 71-49 win over Elkins.

Zyonna Anderson, Marked Tree

The senior scored a game-high 14 points in Marked Tree's 42-31 win over Sacred Heart.

McCartney Asher, Benton

Asher finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block in Benton's 44-41 win over Marion.

Kenady Barrett, Poyen

The freshman superstar scored 33 points in a 54-46 win over Bigelow.

Avery Beers, Shiloh Christian

The senior scored 13 points, 12 of which were off of four three-pointers, in Shiloh Christian's 56-53 loss to Mills.

Emerie Bohanon, Conway

The senior led the Wampus Cats with 20 points in Conway's 69-62 overtime loss to Fayetteville.

Makenlie Campbell, Springdale Har-Ber

Campbell led Har-Ber with 14 points in the Wildcats' 58-49 loss to North Little Rock.

Disyah Christon, Lake Hamilton

Christon finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and an assist in Lake Hamilton's 47-36 loss to Valley View.

Syniah Coachman, Fayetteville

The sophomore scored 22 points in Fayetteville's 69-62 overtime win over Conway.

Evvi Cooper, Mountain View

The freshman led Mountain View with 17 points in a 71-49 win over Elkins.

Jaci Cooper, Mountain View

The junior scored 15 points in Mountain View's 71-49 win over Elkins.

Lexi Duck, Benton

The senior finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, a steal and a block in Benton's 44-41 win over Marion.

Madison Dunn, Earle

Dunn scored a game-high 21 points in Earle's 77-38 win over Augusta.

Katie Fimple, North Little Rock

The junior led North Little Rock with 18 points in the Charging Wildcats' 58-49 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Sophia Gonzalez, Greene County Tech

The junior finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in GCT's 42-34 win over Beebe.

Ayla Hoelzeman, Sacred Heart

The senior led the Knights with 13 points in Sacred Heart's 42-31 loss to Marked Tree.

Jacee Hoskins, Elkins

The sophomore led Elkins with 15 points in the Elks' 71-49 loss to Mountain View.

Jakyra Jackson, Barton

The senior scored a game-high 22 points in Barton's 46-39 win over Riverside.

Z'layiah Jackson, Arkadelphia

The junior scored a game-high 21 points in Arkadelphia's 62-36 win over Berryville.

Kirsten Johnson, Mills

The junior scored a game-high 19 points in Mills' 56-53 win over Shiloh Christian.

Samyah Jordan, Conway

The senior scored 18 points in Conway's 69-62 overtime loss to Fayetteville.

Aubrey Linville, Rural Special

Linville had 14 points in Rural's 61-26 win over Scranton.

Jada Maples, Earle

The junior put up 20 points in Earle's 77-38 win over Augusta.

Mariyah Moss, Fayetteville

The senior scored 14 points in Fayetteville's 69-62 overtime win over Conway.

Allannah Orsby, Valley View

The senior finished with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in Valley View's 47-36 win over Lake Hamilton.

Annabelle Perry, Paris

Perry led Paris with 17 points in the Eagles' 67-49 loss to Melbourne.

Ariana Perry, Earle

Perry had 16 points in Earle's 77-38 win over Augusta.

Riley Potts, Paris

The junior had 16 points in Paris' 67-49 loss to Melbourne.

Kori Sanders, Lamar

Sanders had another huge performance, scoring 33 points in Lamar's 49-33 win over Fouke. She surpassed 2,000 career points.

Karstyn Scrivner, Nashville

The junior scored a game-high 13 points in Nashville's 51-33 win over Pea Ridge.

Bella Seeman, Valley View

The junior did a little of everything for the Blazers in their 47-36 win over Lake Hamilton, scoring nine points, pulling down six rebounds and nabbing five steals.

Carley Shaw, Mountain Pine

The senior scored 17 points in Mountain Pine's 54-42 loss to Quitman.

Elicia Shepherd, North Little Rock

The junior had 15 points in the Charging Wildcats' 58-49 win over Springdale Har-Ber.

Rieley Sutterfield, Rural Special

Sutterfield scored a game-high 15 points in Rural's 61-26 win over Scranton.

Tete Tate, Arkadelphia

The senior scored 19 points in Arkadelphia's 62-36 win over Berryville.

Kallie Thornton, Melbourne

The junior scored 26 points and connected on eight three-pointers in Melbourne's 67-49 win over Paris.

Rayleigh Turner, Rural Special

The senior compiled a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds, and gave out six assists and blocked five shots in Rural's 61-26 win over Scranton.

Journi Versie, Marked Tree

Versie compiled a double-double, 10 points and 16 rebounds, in Marked Tree's 42-31 win over Sacred Heart.

Annika Wilbanks, Valley View

Wilbanks finished with 15 points, six rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal in Valley View's 47-36 win over Lake Hamilton.

DAY 3 FINAL SCORES

6A

Fayetteville 69, Conway 62 (OT)

North Little Rock 58, Springdale Har-Ber 49

5A

Benton 44, Marion 41

Greene County Tech 42, Beebe 34

Valley View 47, Lake Hamilton 36

4A

Arkadelphia 62, Berryville 36

Mills 56, Shiloh Christian 53

Nashville 51, Pea Ridge 33

3A

Melbourne 67, Paris 49

Mountain View 71, Elkins 49

Lamar 49, Fouke 33

2A

Barton 46, Riverside 39

Poyen 54, Bigelow 46

Quitman 54, Mountain Pine 42

1A

Earle 77, Augusta 38

Marked Tree 42, Sacred Heart 31

Rural Special 61, Scranton 26

Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas