Arkansas high school football: 10 burning questions entering the 2024 season
There have been a lot of developments in Arkansas high school football since we played the final state championship games at War Memorial Stadium last December.
The coaching carousel turned furiously and two of the biggest moves came in December, when Sheridan pulled a big coup by hiring legendary former Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley, and then later in the month, White Hall hired another state-championship-winning coach in Daryl Patton. And that was only the beginning as close to 50 schools hired coaches.
The other hot storyline was transfers -the caliber of player and volume. University of Arkansas commit Quentin Murphy raised eyebrows with his college-style social media announcement declaring his transfer from Joe T. Robinson to Little Rock Parkview. And many more of those posts followed.
The eventful offseason has set the stage for an exciting 2024 season. As it arrives this week, here are 10 burning questions that will be anwered this fall.
1. Which new coach will make the biggest impact this season?
Tommy Tice is one of the all-time winningest coaches in Arkansas high school football history, and he takes over a program that has a solid foundation. When J.R. Eldridge decided to pursue private business in the spring he, had instilled a winning attitude in three years and developed talent. He left a roster that is more than capable of winning a 5A-West Conference title. With Tice’s winning pedigree, the situation sets up for a league title and possible playoff run. Too many jobs are rebuilding projects, but also keep an eye on Patton and Kelley, as they could both be successful and Van Paschal, who moves from Heber Springs to Cross County.
2. Which transfer will have the most success this season?
There are more than a handful that could win state titles at different schools this fall and achieve instant success.
You could easily say Murphy here, as he transfers to a team that is riding a 25-game winning streak and will very likely not have any close regular-season games. However, the Patriots are talented enough that they would have been a juggernaut with or without the dual-threat QB.
Conway got a real gift when Arkansas commit Grayson Wilson transferred to Conway from CAC in May. Conway head coach Buck James was trying to find a replacement for three-year starter Donovyn Omolo. Wilson passed for more than 3,400 yards and 41 TDs and ran for more than 800 yards and 15 TDs. A four-star QB recruit makes Conway more of a threat to dethrone Bryant as 7A-Central Conference champs and paves the way for a possible state championship run.
3. Which program benefits most from transfers?
A lot of schools got a shot in the arm or had a hole or two filled, but Maumelle saw double-digit transfers that helps its talent pool a great deal. Not to mention, the Hornets have Division I wide receiver recruit Josiah Warrior-Benson. Maumelle head coach Brian Maupin has brought a winning attitude to the program, and influx of talent will help to make a statement this year and possibly with the 5A-Central title and make a deep playoff run.
4. Which private school moving up in class will make the easiest transition?
Harding Academy has dominated at 2A, 3A and 4A in school history. The defending 4A state champions are now tracking a state championship at the 5A level. No one will most likely have a chance against dominant Little Rock Parkview, but the defending Class 4A state champions won’t be intimidated by anyone. HA, who returns 15 starters from last year’s 15-0 team, has won state titles four of the past five years. Three-year starting QB Owen Miller, a University of Central Arkansas commit, will help HA to a 5A-East title and another trip to Little Rock. Shiloh Christian could make a similar run in Class 6A but at this point isn’t the clear-cut No. 2 team like Harding Academy is in 5A.
5. Will Little Rock Parkview go wire-to-wire at No. 1 in the SBLive/High School on SI Power 25?
Parkview will be favored in all its games this season (Yes, we are doing picks and projected margin of victory this season). The two games that are possible losses are the opener this week at Melissa, Texas and the Week 1 matchup with 7A power Bryant. It’s rare for a ranked team to be affected by an out-of-state loss. So, it’s doubtful that game will affect the ranking after Week 0. Parkview will slip by Bryant and won’t play a close game. The answer is, ‘Yes,’ Parkview will go all the way at No. 1 and most likely will not lose a game.
6. Will Greenwood be challenged in Class 6A?
Unlike Parkview, Greenwood won’t have a close game in the nonconference season, let alone in its class. The Bulldogs will run past 7A programs Bentonville West, Fort Smith Northside, and Springdale Har-Ber in the nonconference, and will do the same in the 6A-West. Benton could match up well in the playoffs, but even then the reigning undefeated state champs will probably roll. This offense could be one of the more dominating we’ve seen in a while.
7. Can Bryant get back to the 7A state championship game?
You know you have a great program when you’re disappointed with a conference title and semifinal playoff run. But Bryant entered last season riding a 54-game winning streak and had won five straight state titles. The Hornets are still very deep and talented and are neck and neck with Fayetteville for my pick for No. 1 in 7A. Bryant’s defense will be dominant, and they feature three running backs who could start for most programs. The Hornets will fill some of the holes on the offensive line and senior QB Jordan Walker will play like a three-year starter, and Bryant will be back looking for a sixth title in seven years.
8. Will a coach other than David Carpenter win a state title at Junction City?
Legendary Dragons coach David Carpenter won all six of the school’s state championships. He came out of retirement to coach Junction City but stepped away two years ago and former player Devin Ball took over. Ball was a star on Carpenter’s 2008 state title team.
The former Camden-Fairview defensive coordinator went 9-4 and advancing to the Class 3A state playoff quarterfinals in his first season last fall taking over for Carpenter, who ends his career at the school with a 222-71-1 record. Junction City moves back to its customary Class 2A positioning with a team loaded with depth and talent. The Dragons will win their seventh title, and Ball will etch his name in the history books.
9. Who will be the ‘surprise’ team this year?
When Kelley, who won nine state titles in 18 seasons at Pulaski Academy, took over at Sheridan many were surprised. After all, the Yellowjackets have wallowed in futility for decades and some couldn’t understand why Kelley would take over a program such as that. However, Kelley likes a challenge and saw potential in the program. He inherits a team that was 3-7 last year, but four games were decided by nine points or fewer. Kelley can direct Sheridan to its first playoff appearance since 2020. Most think Sheridan will be at the bottom of the 6A-East but running back Isaiah Stephens is already a big-time prospect as a sophomore and showed that in Sheridan’s benefit game win over Malvern. With Kelley’s unorthodox philosophy, a veteran QB in Brady Dillon and Stephens running behind a mammoth offensive line, Sheridan will make an instant improvement this season.
10. Will Little Rock Central snap its 31-game losing streak?
Historically, Central is one of the winningest prep programs in the nation. However, since winning back-to-back titles 20 years ago the program has been on a decline. Entering the 2024 season, Central hasn’t won a game since a wacky playoff victory over Fayetteville in 2020. However, Anthony Robinson, a former Conway assistant, is optimistic. Historic Quigley Stadium has been renovated, and new fieldhouse is in place. The Tigers also beat Jacksonville in its benefit game. The Tigers won’t make a big leap this year, but they will win a game and maybe two with some momentum going into next year with a young team.
-- Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports