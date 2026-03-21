High Point vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 2nd Round

The High Point Panthers pulled off the biggest upset of the first day of NCAA Tournament action, taking down the Wisconsin Badgers in a 12 v 5 matchup.

Things won't get easier for them in the Round of 32 when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, fresh off a dominant 97-78 victory against Hawaii.

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Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Saturday night showdown.

High Point vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

High Point +11.5 (-105)

Arkansas -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline

High Point +540

Arkansas -800

Total

OVER 169.5 (-104)

UNDER 169.5 (-118)

High Point vs. Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 21

Game Time: 9:45 pm ET

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TBS

High Point Record: 31-4

Arkansas Record: 27-8

High Point vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

High Point is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 12-5 in High Point's last 17 games

High Point is 12-2-2 ATS in its last 16 games as an underdog

High Point is 0-10 straight up in its last 10 games vs. SEC opponents

Arkansas is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games

The OVER is 8-2 in Arkansas' last 10 games

Arkansas is 9-0 in its last nine games vs. Big South opponents

High Point vs. Arkansas Best Prop Bet

Trevon Brazile 10+ Points (-104)

Darius Acuff Jr. is going to be the player to watch in this game, but Trevon Brazile could have an above-average game on the scoresheet. The 6'10 forward is going to face a High Point team that has struggled defending the interior this season. They rank 175th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, which could lead to a big game from Brazile.

High Point vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick

As great as High Point looked in the opening round, they had a strong stylistic matchup against Wisconsin, whereas Arkansas is the opposite. High Point can defend the perimeter well, but the Panthers struggle down low, allowing teams to shoot 51.6% from two-point range. That's bad news when facing an Arkansas team that ranks 53rd in the country in two-point shot rate.

Meanwhile, High Point ranks amongst the top teams in the country in three-point shot rate, but the Arkansas defense does a fantastic job of defending the perimeter, keeping teams to shooting just 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Darius Acuff Jr. has been on fire for Arkansas lately, scoring 24+ points in five straight games. He was named SEC player of the year for a reason, and I don't think High Point has a player on its roster that can match up with the Arkansas guard.

I'll lay the points with the Hogs on Saturday.

Pick: Arkansas -11.5 (-115)

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