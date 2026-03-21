High Point vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 2nd Round
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The High Point Panthers pulled off the biggest upset of the first day of NCAA Tournament action, taking down the Wisconsin Badgers in a 12 v 5 matchup.
Things won't get easier for them in the Round of 32 when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, fresh off a dominant 97-78 victory against Hawaii.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Saturday night showdown.
High Point vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- High Point +11.5 (-105)
- Arkansas -11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- High Point +540
- Arkansas -800
Total
- OVER 169.5 (-104)
- UNDER 169.5 (-118)
High Point vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 21
- Game Time: 9:45 pm ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): truTV/TBS
- High Point Record: 31-4
- Arkansas Record: 27-8
High Point vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- High Point is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 12-5 in High Point's last 17 games
- High Point is 12-2-2 ATS in its last 16 games as an underdog
- High Point is 0-10 straight up in its last 10 games vs. SEC opponents
- Arkansas is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games
- The OVER is 8-2 in Arkansas' last 10 games
- Arkansas is 9-0 in its last nine games vs. Big South opponents
High Point vs. Arkansas Best Prop Bet
- Trevon Brazile 10+ Points (-104)
Darius Acuff Jr. is going to be the player to watch in this game, but Trevon Brazile could have an above-average game on the scoresheet. The 6'10 forward is going to face a High Point team that has struggled defending the interior this season. They rank 175th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, which could lead to a big game from Brazile.
High Point vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
As great as High Point looked in the opening round, they had a strong stylistic matchup against Wisconsin, whereas Arkansas is the opposite. High Point can defend the perimeter well, but the Panthers struggle down low, allowing teams to shoot 51.6% from two-point range. That's bad news when facing an Arkansas team that ranks 53rd in the country in two-point shot rate.
Meanwhile, High Point ranks amongst the top teams in the country in three-point shot rate, but the Arkansas defense does a fantastic job of defending the perimeter, keeping teams to shooting just 31.7% from beyond the arc.
Darius Acuff Jr. has been on fire for Arkansas lately, scoring 24+ points in five straight games. He was named SEC player of the year for a reason, and I don't think High Point has a player on its roster that can match up with the Arkansas guard.
I'll lay the points with the Hogs on Saturday.
Pick: Arkansas -11.5 (-115)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets