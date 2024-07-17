Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback commit Grayson Wilson not worried about Sam Pittman’s in-state recruiting woes
After Little Rock Parkview safety Omarion Robinson and running back Monterrio Elston both spurned the University of Arkansas, Razorbacks head football coach Sam Pittman’s unsuccessful in-state recruiting was a popular topic of conversation last week.
Grayson Wilson was Pittman’s earliest in-state commit in the 2025 class and now his highest-rated. Wilson, who transferred from Central Arkansas Christian to Conway to start the summer, heard all the talk, and he isn’t concerned.
“I think the staff has guys that they want, and we have been getting some of them committed,” Wilson said. “There are still guys out there that they want. [Arkansas assistant coach Ronnie Fouch] has sent me a list of top guys he wants, and there is a running backs list out there somewhere. I’m sure they’re hot on those guys.”
Three of the top recruits Arkansas was vying for chose SEC programs. Marion offensive lineman Carius Curne committed to Arkansas initially, but then re-opened his commitment and eventually chose LSU. Highly recruited safeties Marcus Wimberly, of Bauxite, and Robinson both chose Oklahoma, which makes its SEC debut this fall.
“I think being in Arkansas and having the whole SEC around us, there are a lot of places you can get recruited to,” Wilson said. “There are a lot of options because we are so close to so many SEC schools. I think that is just part of it being in the state.”
When Parkview quarterback Quentin Murphy committed to the Razorbacks in June, he said he wasn’t worried about Pittman’s job status, which appears to be shaky if he doesn’t win this season, and is confident Arkansas will have a winning record this season. Wilson urged Murphy, who is coming to Arkansas as an athlete, to commit to Arkansas and agrees with his future teammate that with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, the 2024 Razorbacks can make great strides.
“I really believe in the coaching staff, and I really believe in Coach Petrino, and I think they are going to turn it around,” Wilson said. “I’ve sat in the room with Coach Petrino and seen the offense. It is the offense he has had, but it is the offense he is putting in. I think with the personnel on the football team right now, they will get things turned around.”
While Wilson, who has a four-star composite ranking from 247Sports, is keeping an eye on the Arkansas recruiting trail, his main focus is getting acclimated with his new high school team. It helps that his former coach at CAC, Ryan Howard, is now the Wampus Cats quarterbacks coach.
“The deeper passes are things that I am used to,” Wilson said. “The short, intermediate game is what I am learning and is new stuff to me. We haven’t started learning everything; we will start that when we begin practice in August. But we have been doing some throwing on the side after our workouts, and that is where I have been learning it. The team camps are the only time we have pads on and are getting real work in going against other teams.”
Howard resigned from CAC abruptly in January and by the end of the second semester many of the Mustangs’ key players had transferred. Wilson said both of those factors played into his decision, along with the opportunity to play in the 7A-Central after competing in Class 4A the past two seasons.
“It is exciting knowing that you are playing the top guys in the state, and it makes you realize there is some good talent out there,” he said. “We’ve got some athletes, too, and we will be ready.
“The defense are a little different, but it is still football. It is just reading, and it will be faster, just like it will be in college. I am catching up and getting as many reps as possible.”
Wilson, who passed for more than 2,000 yards with 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season, said he likes his new coaches and the players have been very welcoming. Wilson looked comfortable at team camp in Bryant last Wednesday and then a few days later helped the Wampus Cats to the finals of the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 hosted by Harding Academy.
“It is a process, and I think I am getting better. I am learning, and I am looking forward to the season,” Wilson said.
-- Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports