Arkansas high school football: 8-man preseason rankings
The rankings for sanctioned and club divisions
SBLive Sports
Arkansas 8-man football has seen a shift this season. Several programs have made the jump back to 11-man. Still, 16 teams are playing the 8-man format and look to keep the momentum of the concept going.
Listed below are the preseason sanction and club rankings. The sanctioned teams will be gunning for a title-game trip to War Memorial Stadium in December.
Preseason Sanctioned Rankings
1. Strong Bulldogs
2. Rector Cougars
3. Cedar Ridge Timberwolves
4. Woodlawn Bears
5. Augusta Red-Devils
6. Brinkley Tigers
7. Midland Mustangs
Preseason Club Rankings
1. Corning
2. Marshall
3. Subiaco Academy
4. Rose Bud
-- Aaron Weatherford
Published