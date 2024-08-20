High School

Arkansas high school football: 8-man preseason rankings

The rankings for sanctioned and club divisions

Arkansas 8-man football has seen a shift this season. Several programs have made the jump back to 11-man. Still, 16 teams are playing the 8-man format and look to keep the momentum of the concept going.

Listed below are the preseason sanction and club rankings. The sanctioned teams will be gunning for a title-game trip to War Memorial Stadium in December.

Preseason Sanctioned Rankings

1. Strong Bulldogs

  2.      Rector Cougars

 3.      Cedar Ridge Timberwolves

4.      Woodlawn Bears

5.      Augusta Red-Devils

6.      Brinkley Tigers

7.      Midland Mustangs

Preseason Club Rankings

1.      Corning

2.      Marshall

3.      Subiaco Academy

4.      Rose Bud

-- Aaron Weatherford

