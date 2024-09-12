Arkansas high school football 8-man report (9/12/2024)
SBLiive/High School on SI keeps you informed on the latest information on 8-man Arkansas high school football. Each week we highlight the top teams and performers from the 8-man ranks.
See the report below.
Week One Scores and Analysis
#7 Midland- 58
Hermitage - 20
Midland got their 2024 season off to a hot start with a big win over Hermitage. It is the first season-opening win for Midland in school history. The Mustangs have high hopes this fall as they return almost every starter on both sides of the ball. The Hermits fought hard last Friday night in the first game of the Tyler Caruthers era. Hermitage entered Friday’s game with just 12 players on the varsity roster.
#3 Cedar Ridge - 36
#2 Marshall - 12
Cedar Ridge is now 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The Timberwolves took advantage of a few Marshall turnovers and didn’t look back. Marshall had some success in the 1st half of last week's game, but as mentioned above, could not overcome turnovers. Cedar Ridge’s offense took over the game in the second half. Marshall heads back to the drawing board to fix what's to be fixed.
#5 Augusta - 28
Dermott - 24
This game turned out to be a good one. Dermott pushed #5 Augusta to the limit, but it wasn’t enough. The Red Devils are another team with high expectations after making it to the semifinals of the playoffs last season. 1st year head coach Darren Toney had his Rams ready to go last Friday. Dermott could be a surprise team in the Sanctioned-South Conference this fall.
SS Bee Branch - 50
Blevins - 0
A new era began at South Side Bee Branch last Friday as fans were able to watch their very first football team grace the gridiron. The first-year program, and new head coach Todd Langrell, were won big Week One as they faced second-year program Blevins. The S.S. Bee Branch Hornets were too much for Blevins as they were able to catch the program's first ever victory.
No. 4 Woodlawn - 50
Rose Bud - 18
The Bears and Ramblers met up last week for the first time in three years and had to wait an extra hour due to inclement weather. Once the game did start, Woodlawn’s ground attack favored the wet and muddy conditions more than Rose Bud. The Bears may have the best three-way running attack by season’s end with Moore, Adair, and Weatherford sharing the carries. Rose Bud is still figuring out its struggles and continues to do its best to improve.
No. 6 Brinkley - 80
Guy-Perkins - 0
Brinkley got back on track this week after falling to No. 1 Club team Corning in Week One. The Tigers owned every aspect of this game against first-year program Guy-Perkins. The Thunderbirds are doing their best to learn as much of the game as they can. Brinkley has a chance to turn heads this season after being put into the Sanctioned-South conference in 2024, despite having a younger roster than in years past.
No. 3 Subiaco Academy - 34
Marvell-Elaine - 24
Subiaco Academy sits 3-0 after a hard-fought victory on the road at Marvell-Elaine. It is the first time since 2021 Subiaco Academy has started the season 3-0. The Trojans have had to play their first three games of the season on the road due their home field not being completed. Marvell-Elaine is much improved this season. This is the first 1-1 record to start the season in two years.
Biggest Performers
Jonas Elms of Cedar Ridge – 5 carries for 126 yards rushing and 3 TDs. 5 catches for 65 yards
Aiden Jones of Cedar Ridge -- 16 carries for 112 yards rushing and 1 TDs. 9-17 Passing for 102 yards
Tavon Johnson of Augusta – 13 carries for 180 yards and 3 TDs
Jermaine Love of Augusta – 9 tackles and 2 INT
Micha Madden of Brinkley – 4 carries for 103 and 3 TDs
Alvin Hunt of Brinkley – 6 carries for 119 and 3 TDs.
Christian Williams of Brinkley – 4 carries for 33 yards 1Td. 4/5 passing, 84 yards 1 Td.
Garrett Weatherford of Woodlawn – 17 carries 228 yards with 7 TDs
Ethan Adair of Woodlawn – 14 carries 188 yards.
Rankings Headed into Week Two
Sanctioned
- Strong Bulldogs
2. Rector Cougars
3. Cedar Ridge Timberwolves
4. Woodlawn Bears
5. Augusta Red Devils
6. Brinkley Tigers
7. Midland Mustangs
Club
1. Corning Bobcats
2. Subiaco Academy Trojans
3. Marshall Bobcats
4. Rose Bud Ramblers
Week Two Matchups
No. 1Corning @ #4 Rose Bud
No. 2 Rector @ #3 Marshall
No. 2 Subiaco Academy @ No. 3 Cedar Ridge
Marvell-Elaine @ #5 Augusta
Guy-Perkins @ Dermott
SS Bee Branch @ Hermitage
Game To Watch
No. 4 Woodlawn @ No. 7 Midland
This game was not anywhere near a close game a year ago. Midland took on Woodlawn on the road, and it was a tough night from the get-go for the Mustangs. Woodlawn controlled the line of scrimmage and was able to do what it wanted offensively. This year could be different. With the return of Adin Moore at QB and the two headed monster with Ethan Adair and Garrett Weatherford at tailback, the Bears are still a factor. Midland however, returns starters at multiple positions, including QB Chase Rascoe, FB/MLB Kaden Turrell, WR Brayden York, and amongst other good playmakers. Both teams love to run the football while being extremely physical. The squads enter Friday’s matchup ranked inside our Top 7 rankings, and are also 1-0. This is the first Top 7 matchup including two Sanctioned Division teams of the year in.
— Aaron Weatherford