Arkansas high school football 8-man report Week 3 (9/18/2024)
SBLive/High School on SI keeps you informed on the latest information on 8-man Arkansas high school football. Each week we highlight the top teams and performers from the 8-man ranks.
See the report below.
WEEK 2 RESULTS
No. 1 Corning - 52, Rose Bud - 14
Corning is off to its best start since 2007 as they sit 2-0. The Bobcats have scored a total of 114 points in their first two games of the season. The Ramblers were simply outmatched in this game. The defense has allowed over 50 points per game, while the offense has struggled to get into the end zone. Corning will have their toughest matchup of the yearas they head down to Tunica, Miss., to take on Tunica Academy. The Blue Devils have put up identical numbers as the Bobcats to start their season.
No. 2 Rector - 18, No. 3 Marshall - 14
This game was a battle until the very end. Rector was able to score the game-deciding touchdown early in the third quarter, and held on from there. Marshall led this game at halftime 14-12. Multiple miscues on offense helped Rector, who is struggling with numbers, get the win as well. The Cougars move to 1-0 on the season, while Marshall looks to fix things on offense before a conference showdown with Subiaco Academy.
No. 3 Cedar Ridge - 34, Subiaco Academy- 12
Cedar Ridge continues to impress as they moved to 3-0 last week. The Timberwolves and Trojans got down and muddy in rainy conditions in Newark Friday night. Cedar Ridge is beginning to turn heads as we get deeper into football season. The defense has not allowed more than 15 points in its first three games, which arguably could be the best defense Timberwoves fans have seen. Subiaco Academy gears up this week for a big conference matchup on the road at Marshall.
Marvell-Elaine - 54
No. 5 Augusta - 22
Marvell-Elaine made a statement last week by going on the road and dominating former No. 5 Augusta. This could be the biggest win for Marvell-Elaine since beating Baptist Prep in 11-man four years ago. Head coach Terrell Hammond has brought a new attitude to this Mustang Program in his first season, which has seen its fair share of adversity over the last few decades. Augusta looks to get back on track as they head to Brinkley for another ranked matchup.
Dermott - 62, Guy-Perkins - 6
Dermott owned every aspect of this game as the Rams got their first win of the season. First-year head coach Michael Wolfe was pleased to see his team recover well after an emotional loss in Week 1 to Augusta. The Rams are a confident bunch, but will have a tough matchup Friday as Dewar, Okla. pays them a visit. The Dragons of Dewar are currently 1-1 on the season. Dewar will make the 5 hour, 19-minute drive from Eastern Oklahoma to Southeast Arkansas for an intriguing Arkansas vs. Oklahoma matchup.
Southside Bee Branch- 30, Hermitage. - 18
The Hornets continued their inaugural season staying in the winning column with a nice road win over Hermitage. Southside Bee Branch schedule heats up a bit next week, as the team enjoys a bye week during Week Three. The Hermits have struggled to keep up in its first two games. Hermitage played better defensively but could not generate enough offense to stay in the game.
No. 7 Midland - 26, Woodlawn - 0
Our “game to watch” from last week turned out to be as good as advertised. Though it ended in a shutout win in favor of Midland, this was an extremely physical game. To Midland’s favor, the Mustangs made more plays than Woodlawn did, and prevailed. Woodlawn played well despite what the score said. The Bears had chances to stay in the game. Midland was able to stop Woodlawn when it mattered most though. Longtime head coach Tim Pugh was really impressed by his team's physicality, which was instrumental in the win. Midland is off to its best start in program history as they move to 2-0 for the first time ever. They will have the chance this week to move to 3-0 as they visit Rose Bud.
-Biggest Performers-
Brayden York of Midland - 2 carries for 160 yds, 1 TD
Jayce Adams of Midland - 115 yds rushing, 1 TD
Chase Rascoe of Midland - 105 yds rushing, 2 TD passes
Cody Pautsch of Cedar Ridge - 16 tackles, fumble return TD
Jonas Elms of Cedar Ridge - 4 catches for 80 yards and 2 TDs
Aiden Jones of Cedar Ridge - 10-16 passing for 85 yards and 2 TDs
Haydon Cox of Corning - 5 rushes 148 yards 4 TDs + (4) 2-pt conversions & 4 Tackles
Jakob Cox of Corning - 5 touches 136 yards + 7 Tackles & 2 Pass deselections
Conner LeGrand of Corning 7 Carries 84 yards 1 TD + (1) 2-pt conversions & 3 Tackles
Anthony Richardson of Dermott - 10 carries for 109 yards
Jamarion “Bam” Miller of Dermott - 2 touchdowns of 65 and 35 yards
Haze Hulse of S.S. Bee Branch - 10 carries 126 yards 1 TD
Case Walls of S.S Bee Branch - 8 carries 102 yds 1 TD
Logan Jones of S.S. Bee Branch - 14 carries 80 yds. 1 TD
Week Three Rankings
Sanctioned Division
- Strong Bulldogs
2. Rector Cougars
3. Cedar Ridge Timberwolves
4. Brinkley Tigers
5. Midland Mustangs
6. Woodlawn Bears
7. Augusta Red Devils
Club Division
1. Corning Bobcats
2. Subiaco Academy Trojans
3. Marshall Bobcats
4. Rose Bud Ramblers
Week Three Games
No. 5 Midland @ #4 Rose Bud
No. 1 Corning @ Tunica Academy, MS
No. 3 Cedar Ridge @ Hermitage
No. 4 Brinkley @ No. 7 Augusta
Guy-Perkins @ No. 6 Woodlawn
Dewar, Okla. @ Dermott
Rector, Marvell-Elaine, and South Side Bee Branch are OFF********
Game to Watch
No. 2 Subiaco Academy vs. No. 3 Marshall
This matchup was originally scheduled to be a home game for Subiaco Academy. With the installation of new turf not complete, the Trojans head to north Arkansas to take on the Marshall Bobcats. Both teams are coming off tough losses against sanctioned opponents. This will be a huge matchup as it is our first ranked club division matchup. Subiaco has won this game over the past two seasons. The Trojans are fueled by junior athlete’s John Crank and Landon Koch. The two tailbacks have been instrumental in the offensive success of Subiaco Academy. Marshall is just a few plays away from possibly being 2-1. Since the first game of the season, the Bobcats haven’t been able to generate a consistent offensive attack. A win Friday night over a scrappy Subiaco Academy team could be the turnaround this team is looking for. This game will be streamed by our friends at the Marshall Sports Network on Hudl Fan.
— Aaron Weatherford