Arkansas High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 10, 2025
The final week of the regular season of the 2025 Arkansas high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has the final computer rankings for each classification as of November 10, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings, as of November 10, 2025:
AAA High School Football Class 8-Man Rankings
1. Woodlawn (8-0)
2. Cedar Ridge (7-1)
3. Strong (4-1)
4. Rector (4-3)
5. Marshall (4-4)
6. Brinkley (5-4)
7. Hermitage (4-4)
8. Dermott (3-4)
9. Midland (2-4)
10. South Side (2-6)
11. Rose Bud (1-8)
12. Marvell-Elaine (0-6)
13. Guy-Perkins (0-6)
AAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Hector (9-1)
2. Junction City (9-1)
3. Mount Ida (9-1)
4. East Poinsett County (9-1)
5. Carlisle (9-1)
6. Hampton (9-1)
7. Cross County (8-2)
8. Earle (5-5)
9. Gurdon (7-3)
10. Bearden (6-4)
11. Poyen (6-4)
12. Des Arc (6-4)
13. Mineral Springs (4-6)
14. Mountainburg (5-5)
15. Conway Christian (5-5)
16. Murfreesboro (5-5)
17. Bigelow (4-6)
18. Spring Hill (5-5)
19. McCrory (6-4)
20. Foreman (4-6)
21. Dierks (4-6)
22. England (3-7)
23. Magazine (5-4)
24. Hazen (3-7)
25. Marked Tree (1-9)
AAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Glen Rose (9-1)
2. Mansfield (10-0)
3. Salem (10-0)
4. Bismarck (9-1)
5. Smackover (9-1)
6. Charleston (9-1)
7. Fordyce (9-1)
8. Mayflower (9-1)
9. Rivercrest (8-2)
10. Magnet Cove (7-3)
11. Newport (8-2)
12. Prescott (7-3)
13. Paris (7-3)
14. Atkins (8-2)
15. Cutter-Morning Star (7-3)
16. Walnut Ridge (7-3)
17. Quitman (7-3)
18. Booneville (6-4)
19. Hackett (6-4)
20. Melbourne (6-4)
21. Drew Central (5-5)
22. Fouke (6-4)
23. Dumas (5-5)
24. Lakeside (5-5)
25. McGehee (5-5)
AAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Dardanelle (10-0)
2. Gosnell (10-0)
3. Stuttgart (10-0)
4. Arkadelphia (9-1)
5. Elkins (9-1)
6. Clinton (9-1)
7. Southside (9-1)
8. Nashville (8-2)
9. Pottsville (6-4)
10. Bauxite (7-3)
11. Hamburg (8-2)
12. Mills University (9-1)
13. Ozark (7-3)
14. Gravette (8-2)
15. Warren (7-3)
16. Fountain Lake (6-4)
17. Blytheville (6-3)
18. Gentry (7-3)
19. Lonoke (7-3)
20. Monticello (5-5)
21. Mena (6-4)
22. Helena (5-5)
23. Prairie Grove (5-5)
24. Lamar (4-6)
25. Highland (5-5)
AAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Robinson (10-0)
2. Greenbrier (10-0)
3. Searcy (9-1)
4. Hot Springs (9-1)
5. Valley View (9-1)
6. Parkview (7-3)
7. Farmington (8-2)
8. Morrilton (8-2)
9. Lakeside (7-3)
10. Harrison (5-5)
11. Magnolia (5-5)
12. Maumelle (6-4)
13. Camden Fairview (5-5)
14. Beebe (6-4)
15. Nettleton (6-4)
16. Harding Academy (5-5)
17. Jacksonville (4-6)
18. Batesville (4-6)
19. Alma (4-6)
20. Pine Bluff (3-7)
21. Wynne (4-6)
22. Vilonia (3-7)
23. Brookland (3-7)
24. Arkansas (2-8)
25. De Queen (3-7)
AAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Greenwood (10-0)
2. Shiloh Christian (8-2)
3. Benton (8-2)
4. Mountain Home (8-2)
5. Sylvan Hills (8-2)
6. El Dorado (7-3)
7. Jonesboro (5-5)
8. Marion (6-4)
9. Southside (6-4)
10. Van Buren (5-5)
11. Lake Hamilton (3-7)
12. Sheridan (3-7)
13. Siloam Springs (3-7)
14. Catholic (3-7)
15. Russellville (0-10)
16. West Memphis (0-10)
AAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Bryant (10-0)
2. Bentonville (10-0)
3. Little Rock Christian Academy (7-3)
4. Rogers (9-1)
5. Conway (8-2)
6. Bentonville West (7-3)
7. Fayetteville (6-3)
8. Cabot (4-6)
9. Springdale (4-6)
10. Har-Ber (3-7)
11. North Little Rock (3-7)
12. Central (3-7)
13. Pulaski Academy (3-7)
14. Little Rock Southwest (0-10)
15. Rogers Heritage (1-9)
16. Northside (0-10)