Arkansas high school football: Class 6A predicted order of finish

Breaking down the 6A-East and 6A-West

Nate Olson

Greenwood head coach Chris Young
Greenwood head coach Chris Young / Photo by Tommy Land

With the Arkansas high school football season about a month away, the SBLive staff is looking at each class's conferences. We will predict the order of finish in each league. In this installment, we predict Class 6A.

6A-EAST

1. Benton

2. Jonesboro

3. Marion

4. LR Catholic

5. El Dorado

6. Sheridan

7. West Memphis

8. Sylvan Hills

Why Benton?

The Panthers return a core group from a team that was a few minutes from appearing in the Class 6A state title game a year ago. Junior Drew Davis is among the best quarterbacks in the state regardless of class coming off the best season any sophomore signal-caller has enjoyed in school history. The question is, can Benton get to the state title game and somehow knock off Greenwood – the consensus pick to defend its state title?

6A-WEST

1, Greenwood

2. Shiloh Christian

3. Lake Hamilton

4. Fort Smith Southside

5. Mountain Home

6. Russellville

7. Van Buren

8. Siloam Springs

Why Greenwood?

Greenwood’s offense is as good as any regardless of classification with a big line, a four-star quarterback in junior Kane Archer and four Division I-recruited receivers. They might not have a close game the entire season, including three nonconference games against 7A opponents and the playoffs. Bulldogs fans will spend the season lobbying as to why they are the No. 1 team in the state overall.

-- Nate Olson | nate@scorebooklive.com | @ndosports

