Arkansas High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025

Check out the latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings for every classification as of October 6, 2025

Gray Reid

Rogers vs Fayetteville from Oct. 3, 2025
Rogers vs Fayetteville from Oct. 3, 2025 / Claudia Rozell

Another week of the 2025 Arkansas high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 7A computer rankings, Bryant.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:

AAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Junction City (4-1)

2. Carlisle (5-0)

3. Hector (5-0)

4. Earle (4-1)

5. Hampton (5-0)

6. East Poinsett County (4-1)

7. Mount Ida (4-1)

8. Cross County (4-1)

9. Murfreesboro (3-2)

10. Des Arc (3-2)

11. Gurdon (3-2)

12. Bearden (3-2)

13. Magazine (3-1)

14. Marked Tree (3-2)

15. Conway Christian (2-3)

16. Dierks (3-2)

17. Spring Hill (3-2)

18. Poyen (2-3)

19. Foreman (2-3)

20. England (2-3)

21. Mountainburg (2-3)

22. Izard County (1-4)

23. Mountain Pine (1-4)

24. McCrory (2-3)

25. Bigelow (1-4)

View full Class 2A rankings

AAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Salem (5-0)

2. Mansfield (5-0)

3. Smackover (4-0)

4. Fordyce (5-0)

5. Prescott (4-1)

6. Glen Rose (4-1)

7. Charleston (4-1)

8. Quitman (5-0)

9. Atkins (5-0)

10. Walnut Ridge (4-1)

11. Paris (4-1)

12. Mayflower (4-0)

13. Bismarck (3-1)

14. Rivercrest (3-2)

15. Palestine-Wheatley (4-1)

16. Magnet Cove (3-2)

17. Booneville (3-2)

18. Lavaca (4-1)

19. Melbourne (3-2)

20. Fouke (3-2)

21. Newport (3-2)

22. Cutter-Morning Star (3-2)

23. Centerpoint (3-2)

24. Dumas (3-2)

25. Rison (2-2)

View full Class 3A rankings

AAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. Clinton (5-0)

2. Stuttgart (5-0)

3. Dardanelle (5-0)

4. Southside (5-0)

5. Elkins (4-1)

6. Gosnell (6-0)

7. Arkadelphia (4-1)

8. Hamburg (4-1)

9. Ozark (4-1)

10. Mena (4-1)

11. Gentry (4-1)

12. Warren (4-1)

13. Malvern (3-2)

14. Nashville (3-2)

15. Mills University (4-1)

16. Pottsville (3-2)

17. Bauxite (3-2)

18. Lonoke (3-2)

19. Gravette (4-1)

20. Harmony Grove (3-2)

21. Highland (3-2)

22. Fountain Lake (2-3)

23. Lamar (2-3)

24. DeWitt (3-2)

25. Heber Springs (2-3)

View full Class 4A rankings

AAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Robinson (5-0)

2. Searcy (5-0)

3. Greenbrier (5-0)

4. Lakeside (4-1)

5. Valley View (4-1)

6. Hot Springs (4-1)

7. Farmington (4-1)

8. Magnolia (3-2)

9. Morrilton (4-1)

10. Maumelle (3-2)

11. De Queen (3-1)

12. Vilonia (3-2)

13. Harrison (2-3)

14. Nettleton (3-2)

15. Camden Fairview (2-3)

16. Beebe (2-2)

17. Parkview (1-3)

18. Paragould (3-2)

19. Jacksonville (2-3)

20. Harding Academy (2-3)

21. Batesville (1-4)

22. Wynne (2-3)

23. Pine Bluff (1-4)

24. Hope (1-4)

25. Greene County Tech (1-4)

View full Class 5A rankings

AAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Greenwood (5-0)

2. Shiloh Christian (3-2)

3. Mountain Home (4-1)

4. Sylvan Hills (4-1)

5. El Dorado (4-1)

6. Southside (4-1)

7. Benton (3-2)

8. Marion (3-2)

9. Jonesboro (2-3)

10. Van Buren (3-2)

11. Lake Hamilton (2-3)

12. Sheridan (2-3)

13. Catholic (2-3)

14. Siloam Springs (2-3)

15. Russellville (0-5)

16. West Memphis (0-5)

View full Class 6A rankings

AAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings

1. Bryant (5-0)

2. Bentonville (4-0)

3. Bentonville West (4-1)

4. Rogers (5-0)

5. Conway (4-1)

6. Little Rock Christian Academy (3-2)

7. Fayetteville (2-2)

8. Pulaski Academy (2-3)

9. Har-Ber (2-3)

10. Central (2-3)

11. Cabot (1-4)

12. North Little Rock (1-4)

13. Springdale (2-3)

14. Little Rock Southwest (0-5)

15. Northside (0-5)

16. Rogers Heritage (0-5)

View full Class 7A rankings

