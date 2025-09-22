Arkansas High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arkansas high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 7A computer rankings, Bryant.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arkansas high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
AAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Hampton (3-0)
2. Carlisle (3-0)
3. Hector (3-0)
4. Magazine (2-0)
5. Earle (2-1)
6. Junction City (2-1)
7. Murfreesboro (2-1)
8. East Poinsett County (2-1)
9. Des Arc (2-1)
10. Foreman (2-1)
11. Marked Tree (2-1)
12. Mount Ida (2-1)
13. Conway Christian (1-1)
14. Dierks (2-1)
15. Mountainburg (2-1)
16. Cross County (2-1)
17. McCrory (2-1)
18. Hazen (1-2)
19. Lafayette County (1-2)
20. Izard County (1-2)
21. Bearden (1-2)
22. Gurdon (1-2)
23. Poyen (1-2)
24. England (1-2)
25. Baptist Prep (1-2)
AAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Charleston (3-0)
2. Salem (3-0)
3. Smackover (3-0)
4. Fouke (3-0)
5. Mansfield (3-0)
6. Melbourne (3-0)
7. Fordyce (3-0)
8. Quitman (2-0)
9. Atkins (3-0)
10. Palestine-Wheatley (3-0)
11. Glen Rose (2-1)
12. Hackett (2-1)
13. Newport (2-1)
14. Prescott (2-1)
15. Mayflower (3-0)
16. Bismarck (2-1)
17. Walnut Ridge (2-1)
18. Lakeside (2-1)
19. Magnet Cove (2-1)
20. Paris (2-1)
21. Cutter-Morning Star (2-1)
22. Barton (2-1)
23. Lavaca (2-1)
24. Rison (1-1)
25. Booneville (1-2)
AAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Southside (4-0)
2. Dardanelle (3-0)
3. Gosnell (4-0)
4. Arkadelphia (3-0)
5. Mena (3-0)
6. Clinton (3-0)
7. Stuttgart (3-0)
8. Gentry (3-0)
9. Elkins (2-1)
10. Berryville (3-0)
11. Fountain Lake (2-1)
12. Harmony Grove (2-1)
13. Lamar (2-1)
14. Ozark (2-1)
15. Bauxite (2-1)
16. Mills University (2-0)
17. Pottsville (2-1)
18. DeWitt (2-1)
19. Pocahontas (2-1)
20. Helena (2-1)
21. Warren (2-1)
22. Hamburg (2-1)
23. Malvern (1-2)
24. Gravette (2-1)
25. Highland (1-1)
AAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Searcy (3-0)
2. Greenbrier (4-0)
3. Robinson (3-0)
4. Paragould (3-0)
5. Magnolia (2-1)
6. Harrison (1-2)
7. Lakeside (2-1)
8. Valley View (2-1)
9. Morrilton (2-0)
10. Jacksonville (2-1)
11. De Queen (2-1)
12. Hot Springs (2-1)
13. Beebe (2-1)
14. Farmington (2-1)
15. Parkview (1-2)
16. Vilonia (1-2)
17. Maumelle (1-2)
18. Camden Fairview (1-2)
19. Nettleton (1-2)
20. Wynne (1-2)
21. Alma (1-2)
22. Harding Academy (1-2)
23. Clarksville (1-2)
24. Batesville (0-4)
25. Hope (1-2)
AAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Mountain Home (3-0)
2. Southside (3-0)
3. Shiloh Christian (2-1)
4. Sylvan Hills (3-0)
5. Greenwood (3-0)
6. Benton (2-1)
7. Marion (2-1)
8. El Dorado (2-1)
9. Jonesboro (1-2)
10. Catholic (1-1)
11. Siloam Springs (2-1)
12. Lake Hamilton (1-2)
13. Van Buren (1-2)
14. Sheridan (1-2)
15. Russellville (0-2)
16. West Memphis (0-3)
AAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Bryant (3-0)
2. Bentonville (4-0)
3. Conway (2-1)
4. Rogers (2-0)
5. Fayetteville (2-0)
6. Little Rock Christian Academy (2-1)
7. Central (2-1)
8. Bentonville West (1-1)
9. Har-Ber (1-2)
10. North Little Rock (1-2)
11. Springdale (1-2)
12. Cabot (0-3)
13. Little Rock Southwest (0-3)
14. Northside (0-3)
15. Pulaski Academy (0-3)
16. Rogers Heritage (0-3)